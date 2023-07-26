Minister Salam meets with World Bank delegation to discuss Gate project on food security

The Economy and Trade Minister, Amin Salam, held a meeting in his office at the ministry with a delegation from the World Bank to formally inform them of the bank's board of directors' approval of the food security project.



The project aims to enhance food security in Lebanon through agriculture, alternative energy, and irrigation projects (GATE).



During the meeting, consultations were held with Minister Salam regarding the future steps and the role of relevant ministries, especially the Economy and Trade Ministry, in the successful implementation of this project.



The participants agreed to give the necessary momentum to this vital project to contribute to the reconstruction of the national economy. The meeting was positive and fruitful.