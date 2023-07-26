Le Drian meets with MP Karameh

After meeting with the French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian, sources from MP Faisal Karameh's office clarified that they heard his proposal regarding consultations in September. They welcomed any invitation for consultation or dialogue specifically concerning the presidential elections dossier under the umbrella of the Taif Agreement.



They emphasized to Le Drian that the solution starts with electing a president, but it is not the entire solution.



It is a key part that must be followed by the appointment of a prime minister, the formation of a government, and the implementation of necessary economic and political reforms based on a clear economic plan.



The sources also pointed out that they have taken a stance regarding the nomination of former Minister Sleiman Frangieh, which aligns with their convictions.



"We can engage in consultation with an open heart and an extended hand based on our steadfast principles, the most important of which is reaching an agreement on the name of the future president without compromising the Taif Agreement," he concluded by saying.