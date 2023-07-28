MP Mohammad Raad urges reconsideration of obstructive convictions for Lebanon's sake

2023-07-28 | 03:17
MP Mohammad Raad urges reconsideration of obstructive convictions for Lebanon's sake
0min
MP Mohammad Raad urges reconsideration of obstructive convictions for Lebanon's sake

Speaking during a Central Ashura Council held by Hezbollah in Tyre, MP Mohammad Raad, the head of the "Loyalty to the Resistance" bloc, affirmed that efforts are underway to bring Lebanese together for mutual understanding on a formula to accomplish the presidential deadline. 

He hoped these efforts would lead some individuals to reconsider their obstructive convictions that do not serve the country's interests and fail to consider the long-term benefits for the Lebanese people.

Raad emphasized, "We are still in our position [...] We are ready to convince others of what our conviction must be for the benefit of our country, which includes all of us, and for their interest before it is for our interest, and may we wait for relief that comes to us, and inspiration that prompts some to undo their mistakes."
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Hezbollah

MP Mohammad Raad

Loyalty to the Resistance

Presidential

Deadline

Nicolas Nahas to LBCI: There is a commitment from the deputy governors to bear the responsibility
Gebran Bassil's warning: Lebanon's financial policies must change post-Salameh era
