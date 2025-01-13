The new Prime Minister-designate of Lebanon: Who is Nawaf Salam?

News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-13 | 12:55
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
The new Prime Minister-designate of Lebanon: Who is Nawaf Salam?
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
The new Prime Minister-designate of Lebanon: Who is Nawaf Salam?

Report by Petra Abou Haidar, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi 

Nawaf Salam has been nominated as the Prime Minister-designate to form the first government under President Joseph Aoun's tenure. 

So, who is Nawaf Salam?  

Salam is far from an ordinary figure. A Lebanese judge and diplomat from Beirut, he comes from a prominent political and public service lineage. His grandfather, Salim Salam, was a former mayor of Beirut. His father, Abdallah Salam, was among the founders of Middle East Airlines. 

Additionally, he is the nephew of former Prime Minister Saeb Salam and the cousin of former Prime Minister Tammam Salam.  

Salam boasts an illustrious academic career, having studied at some of the world's most prestigious institutions, including Sorbonne University, Sciences Po, and Harvard University. He holds multiple degrees in social sciences, history, and law, culminating in a Doctorate in Political Science from Sciences Po Paris in 1992.  

His professional journey began at the American University of Beirut (AUB), where he served as a professor of international law. He later represented Lebanon as its Permanent Representative to the United Nations from 2007 to 2017, a position that allowed him to play a pivotal role in the country's diplomatic efforts during significant challenges, such as the aftermath of the 2006 Israeli aggression and the establishment of the Special Tribunal for Lebanon.  

From the corridors of the United Nations, Salam transitioned to the International Court of Justice (ICJ), where he served as a judge and eventually became the president of the world's highest judicial body. He is only the second Arab to have held this position since the court's inception in 1945.  

One of the most defining moments in Salam's career at the ICJ was his leadership in the landmark ruling against Israel. The court upheld South Africa's case accusing Israel of genocide in Gaza and called on the Israeli state to cease its actions.  

Salam's appointment to form the new government marks the second time he has been nominated for the premiership. 

In 2022, Change MPs named him for the role during parliamentary consultations, though his bid was unsuccessful at the time.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Prime Minister

Designate

Lebanon

Judge

Nawaf Salam

LBCI Next
Final agreement on ceasefire: Hamas and Israel close to agreement amid intense negotiations
Doha talks enter critical phase: Can a prisoner exchange deal be reached before Trump's inauguration?
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:04

Lebanon appoints Nawaf Salam as Prime Minister-designate with 84 nominations, Mikati gets nine, 35 MPs abstain

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:32

Mikati wishes success to Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam, thanks MPs for their trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:05

France's Macron congratulates Nawaf Salam, highlights hope for change in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:14

EU ambassador congratulates Nawaf Salam, urges swift government formation and reforms in Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Devastation in South Lebanon's Chamaa and Tayr Harfa: The aftermath of Israel's war

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Final agreement on ceasefire: Hamas and Israel close to agreement amid intense negotiations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-12

Doha talks enter critical phase: Can a prisoner exchange deal be reached before Trump's inauguration?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-12

Renewed optimism: Lebanon's political reforms spark Eurobond market revival

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-09

Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem warns Israel of increasing losses if war prolongs, renews call for presidential elections

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Devastation in South Lebanon's Chamaa and Tayr Harfa: The aftermath of Israel's war

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-12

Lebanese tennis player Hady Habib achieves historic victory and advances in Australian Open

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-24

Ground invasion expands: Israeli forces rig homes in Khiam, Lebanese Army post targeted

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:30

LBCI captures scenes of destruction in southern Lebanese town of Chamaa following Israeli attacks

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-08

Presidential images of Army Commander Joseph Aoun printed (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-08

LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24

Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-21

Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-20

A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-16

LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:04

Lebanon appoints Nawaf Salam as Prime Minister-designate with 84 nominations, Mikati gets nine, 35 MPs abstain

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:53

Parliamentary consultations conclude first round: Nawaf Salam leads with 12 votes

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:46

Parliamentary consultations have concluded, with Nawaf Salam receiving 85 nominations, Najib Mikati 9 nominations, and 34 MPs abstaining from naming anyone. Nawaf Salam is expected to be tasked with forming the government

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:31

Sources tell LBCI: Judge Nawaf Salam to arrive in Beirut Tuesday after departure from The Hague

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:06

MP Fouad Makhzoumi withdraws candidacy for PM to allow consensus on Judge Nawaf Salam

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

The new Prime Minister-designate of Lebanon: Who is Nawaf Salam?

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:06

President Aoun, Berri 'caught off guard' by Nawaf Salam nominations: Report

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:31

Parliamentary consultations: MPs voice support for various candidates to lead new government

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More