The new Prime Minister-designate of Lebanon: Who is Nawaf Salam?

Report by Petra Abou Haidar, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



Nawaf Salam has been nominated as the Prime Minister-designate to form the first government under President Joseph Aoun's tenure.



So, who is Nawaf Salam?



Salam is far from an ordinary figure. A Lebanese judge and diplomat from Beirut, he comes from a prominent political and public service lineage. His grandfather, Salim Salam, was a former mayor of Beirut. His father, Abdallah Salam, was among the founders of Middle East Airlines.



Additionally, he is the nephew of former Prime Minister Saeb Salam and the cousin of former Prime Minister Tammam Salam.



Salam boasts an illustrious academic career, having studied at some of the world's most prestigious institutions, including Sorbonne University, Sciences Po, and Harvard University. He holds multiple degrees in social sciences, history, and law, culminating in a Doctorate in Political Science from Sciences Po Paris in 1992.



His professional journey began at the American University of Beirut (AUB), where he served as a professor of international law. He later represented Lebanon as its Permanent Representative to the United Nations from 2007 to 2017, a position that allowed him to play a pivotal role in the country's diplomatic efforts during significant challenges, such as the aftermath of the 2006 Israeli aggression and the establishment of the Special Tribunal for Lebanon.



From the corridors of the United Nations, Salam transitioned to the International Court of Justice (ICJ), where he served as a judge and eventually became the president of the world's highest judicial body. He is only the second Arab to have held this position since the court's inception in 1945.



One of the most defining moments in Salam's career at the ICJ was his leadership in the landmark ruling against Israel. The court upheld South Africa's case accusing Israel of genocide in Gaza and called on the Israeli state to cease its actions.



Salam's appointment to form the new government marks the second time he has been nominated for the premiership.



In 2022, Change MPs named him for the role during parliamentary consultations, though his bid was unsuccessful at the time.