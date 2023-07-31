Exploiting Lebanon's arena: PM Mikati suspects foreign interference in Ain al-Hilweh clashes

2023-07-31 | 10:30
Exploiting Lebanon&#39;s arena: PM Mikati suspects foreign interference in Ain al-Hilweh clashes
2min
Exploiting Lebanon's arena: PM Mikati suspects foreign interference in Ain al-Hilweh clashes

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati has raised suspicions about the timing of recent clashes in the Ain al-Hilweh Palestinian refugee camp, attributing them to regional and international factors. 

He stated that these confrontations are part of repeated attempts to exploit the Lebanese arena for settling external scores at the expense of Lebanon and its citizens. 

Moreover, Mikati emphasized that the ongoing clashes are coinciding with Egypt's efforts to mediate between Palestinian factions, further complicating the situation.

The Prime Minister firmly rejected these clashes for several reasons, primarily because they perpetuated the existence of the camp as an uncontrollable entity outside the control of the Lebanese state. 

He stressed that such a situation is entirely unacceptable and calls for a decisive stance from the Palestinian leadership to respect Lebanon's sovereignty, relevant laws, and principles of hospitality.

Mikati also pointed out that the clashes strike at the core of the Palestinian cause, for which thousands have sacrificed their lives, and the Palestinian people have endured immense suffering both within their homeland and in the diaspora.

"We call upon Palestinian authorities to cooperate with the army in stabilizing the security situation and handing over those who disrupt peace to Lebanese authorities," Mikati stated.

This is the natural course to restore security and stability within the camp and its surroundings and in all Palestinian refugee camps across Lebanon. "We also urge the army and security agencies to maintain order within the camp in the best interest of Lebanon and the Palestinian refugees," he added.

The Prime Minister concluded by emphasizing that the Lebanese government is committed to improving the living conditions of Palestinian refugees in Lebanon by adopting a national strategy for Palestinian refugees. 

However, he clarified that all concerned Palestinian parties must end the recurring clashes.
 

