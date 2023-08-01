Kataeb Party demands justice for Beirut blast victims, criticizes Hezbollah for undermining state authority

The political bureau of the Kataeb Party convened under the leadership of Party Chief MP Samy Gemayel, which expressed, in commemoration of the Beirut Port explosion, that the truth remains elusive, and justice appears stalled, leaving the perpetrators and responsible individuals shielded by a lethal network that evades accountability.



The Kataeb Party emphasized the urgent need for an international inquiry to deliver justice to the victims, free from local pressures hindering access to the truth and impeding accountability.



They firmly asserted that this issue is an enduring right, vowing to spare no effort in pursuing justice and holding those involved accountable.

They seek to provide reparation to the victims and honor the memory of the fallen comrades who perished on that fateful day, including Secretary-General Nazar Najarian, Joe Akiki, Joe Andoun, Tony Barmaki, and Randa Rizkallah.



Addressing the prevailing security breakdown in the Ain al-Hilweh refugee camp, the Kataeb Party deemed it a natural consequence of the abnormal situation in Lebanon, marked by the presence of both Lebanese and non-Lebanese armed militias.



The political bureau further criticized Hezbollah, accusing the party of undermining state authority and emptying decision-making centers one by one.



They stated that Hezbollah has become an authoritative figure in the Lebanese scene, exploiting its established conditions to turn the refugee camps into arenas for inter-militia conflicts aligned with the agendas of resistance movements in the region.



The bureau argued that the objective now is to control the clashes and address the issue comprehensively.



This necessitates a political decision from the Lebanese government to disarm the camps fully, given that the Palestinian Authority's clear stance demands the Lebanese state's sovereignty over the Palestinian camps to ensure security and peace.



Furthermore, the political bureau condemned the blatant negligence that characterizes the country's administration.



Lebanon is left adrift while its people suffer under the weight of crises. At the same time, some choose to evade responsibility, turning the period until September into a phase of irresponsibility, subjecting the country to obstructive forces and appropriation.



The Political Bureau considered that keeping the country without a president in these dangerous circumstances is tantamount to sacrificing the state and the law. It held Hezbollah and its allies responsible for destroying the remaining institutions and the current chaos, partial, improvised, and illegal security, economic, and financial solutions.



These stem from the prevention of electing a president to seize control over decisions and dominate the country.



The bureau stated that following the exit of the Central Bank Governor, carrying with him the most significant file of looting Lebanese people's funds in history, together with the "mafia" partners, leading to the collapse of the national currency and the evaporation of people's deposits outside the law, it appears that the new policy will be based on legal theft.



In this context, the Kataeb Party rejected any step aimed at lending money to an insolvent state and legalizing the theft of depositors' funds – a plan advocated by the system to evade future accountability.



They emphasized that temporary solutions will only prolong the crisis, asserting that the only viable solution lies in comprehensive plans that exist and require decisive action for implementation.



On the occasion of Army Day, the Kataeb Party highlighted the significant role of this institution, which continues to stand firm despite the prevailing dire circumstances in the country.