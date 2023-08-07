Caretaker Minister of Interior and Municipalities, Bassam Mawlawi, emphasized after the Central Security Council meeting on Monday that "What is required is the absence of any armed individual on Lebanese territories, and we do not execute anyone's agendas."



He further noted that Arab countries are Lebanon's friends, concerned about its interests, and unafraid of security incidents. "As for us, we must preserve the security of our country, and what is happening in the camps should not extend beyond them."



He pointed out that "there are armed groups in the camps, and this is under the responsibility of the Army, which acts with precision, wisdom. The Army's leadership is aware and knows how to handle the circumstances."



He expressed his concern for the Arabs present on Lebanese territories, "no less than our concern for the Lebanese," affirming to Arab embassies and Arab brethren that "we maintain their security, and our ongoing communication with Arab embassies underscores the Arabs' commitment to Lebanon."