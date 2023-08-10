News
Unidentified individual throws Molotov cocktail at Swedish Embassy in Beirut
Lebanon News
2023-08-10 | 05:59
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Unidentified individual throws Molotov cocktail at Swedish Embassy in Beirut
An unidentified individual threw a Molotov cocktail at the façade of the Swedish Embassy in Beirut, which did not explode, according to a diplomatic source to Agence France-Presse on Thursday.
This action comes following calls for the expulsion of the ambassador due to the desecration and burning of the Quran in Stockholm.
A diplomatic source from the embassy, speaking on condition of anonymity, stated, "We confirm that a Molotov cocktail was thrown at the façade of our embassy last night (Wednesday) without exploding."
The source added, "The assailant managed to escape," without providing any further details.
The Swedish Embassy is located in central Beirut, and security forces previously took measures around it last month in anticipation of any attack, after the repeated incidents of desecration and burning of the Quran in Stockholm.
In Stockholm, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed Agence France-Presse that "the embassy staff are safe" and that they maintain "continuous communication with them."
This incident follows widespread condemnation and anger from several countries after the desecration of the Quran, leading to demands for the expulsion of Swedish ambassadors. In Iraq, protesters set fire to the embassy building after storming it.
In Lebanon, the Secretary-General of Hezbollah called for the expulsion of the Swedish ambassador from Beirut. His supporters responded to his call last month by gathering for a protest after Friday prayers in mosques in protest against the desecration of the Quran.
AFP
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Molotov Cocktail
Swedish
Embassy
Beirut
Quran
Stockholm
