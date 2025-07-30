Sheikh Ahmad Qabalan warns against government fragmentation and political escalation

30-07-2025 | 09:11
Sheikh Ahmad Qabalan warns against government fragmentation and political escalation
2min
Sheikh Ahmad Qabalan warns against government fragmentation and political escalation

Sheikh Ahmad Qabalan warned on Wednesday that Lebanon is facing a ‘highly sensitive phase.’

He called for urgent national unity and cautioned against efforts to fragment the government over controversial files.

In a statement, Qabalan said the country is based on shared risks and interests, and cautioned that "alarmist rhetoric" and efforts to reshuffle the government could increase uncertainty in Lebanon. 

He called on political actors to avoid pitting the government against its people and emphasized the importance of leadership in preventing internal divisions.

Qabalan expressed concern about the government's response to crises, noting it has not yet implemented certain rescue policies, and stated that making extensive concessions could negatively affect Lebanon. 

He also commented on reliance on monitoring Israeli airstrikes and issuing international statements, and called for more independent and decisive government action.

He stated that Lebanon's vulnerability could make it a target, and referenced what he described as an international agenda focused on changing the region. Qabalan acknowledged President Joseph Aoun's awareness of the importance of national strength and unity.

Calling for national cohesion, Qabalan said that any move to increase tensions within the cabinet could affect the government's legitimacy and raise concerns about Lebanon’s future.

