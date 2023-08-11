European Observatory calls for accountability following forensic audit report release

2023-08-11 | 10:17
European Observatory calls for accountability following forensic audit report release
European Observatory calls for accountability following forensic audit report release

The European Observatory for Integrity in Lebanon has highlighted the necessity for those implicated in financial crimes, following the release of the forensic audit report prepared by Alvarez & Marsal, to face trial before an independent and neutral court.

Furthermore, in alignment with the European decision and in light of the sanctions imposed by the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada, anyone obstructing investigations must be regarded as complicit and held accountable.

