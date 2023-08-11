News
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
European Observatory calls for accountability following forensic audit report release
Lebanon News
2023-08-11 | 10:17
European Observatory calls for accountability following forensic audit report release
The European Observatory for Integrity in Lebanon has highlighted the necessity for those implicated in financial crimes, following the release of the forensic audit report prepared by Alvarez & Marsal, to face trial before an independent and neutral court.
Furthermore, in alignment with the European decision and in light of the sanctions imposed by the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada, anyone obstructing investigations must be regarded as complicit and held accountable.
Related Articles
Lebanon News
2023-08-07
MP Gemayel Demands Urgent Release of Forensic Audit Report on BDL
Lebanon News
2023-08-07
MP Gemayel Demands Urgent Release of Forensic Audit Report on BDL
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-07-17
MP Gemayel urges immediate release of forensic audit report amid dispute with Finance Minister
Lebanon Economy
2023-07-17
MP Gemayel urges immediate release of forensic audit report amid dispute with Finance Minister
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-28
Kataeb: We demand release of Alvarez & Marsal forensic audit report
Lebanon News
2023-06-28
Kataeb: We demand release of Alvarez & Marsal forensic audit report
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:04
Alvarez & Marsal findings: Forensic audit report reveals lack of transparency and mismanagement at BDL
News Bulletin Reports
12:04
Alvarez & Marsal findings: Forensic audit report reveals lack of transparency and mismanagement at BDL
0
Middle East News
13:02
Cyprus repatriated more than 100 Syrian migrants to Lebanon
Middle East News
13:02
Cyprus repatriated more than 100 Syrian migrants to Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:04
Alvarez & Marsal findings: Forensic audit report reveals lack of transparency and mismanagement at BDL
News Bulletin Reports
12:04
Alvarez & Marsal findings: Forensic audit report reveals lack of transparency and mismanagement at BDL
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:00
Pointing fingers: Tele Liban faces uncertainty amid employees' strike
News Bulletin Reports
12:00
Pointing fingers: Tele Liban faces uncertainty amid employees' strike
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:19
Fadi Bejjani's case: Mourning and controversy surround the Kahaleh incident
News Bulletin Reports
11:19
Fadi Bejjani's case: Mourning and controversy surround the Kahaleh incident
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-10
Lost reserves, vanished billions: The subsidy dilemma in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-10
Lost reserves, vanished billions: The subsidy dilemma in Lebanon
0
World News
13:37
Armenia: Azerbaijan's closure of Lachin corridor threatens peace
World News
13:37
Armenia: Azerbaijan's closure of Lachin corridor threatens peace
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-09
Security Sources to LBCI: Preliminary investigations in the death of Lebanese Forces official Elias Hasrouni suggest murder; security authorities continue to uncover details
Lebanon News
2023-08-09
Security Sources to LBCI: Preliminary investigations in the death of Lebanese Forces official Elias Hasrouni suggest murder; security authorities continue to uncover details
0
Lebanon News
04:14
Information Minister shuts down Tele Liban
Lebanon News
04:14
Information Minister shuts down Tele Liban
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
1
Lebanon News
04:14
Information Minister shuts down Tele Liban
Lebanon News
04:14
Information Minister shuts down Tele Liban
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:04
Alvarez & Marsal findings: Forensic audit report reveals lack of transparency and mismanagement at BDL
News Bulletin Reports
12:04
Alvarez & Marsal findings: Forensic audit report reveals lack of transparency and mismanagement at BDL
3
Lebanon News
10:17
European Observatory calls for accountability following forensic audit report release
Lebanon News
10:17
European Observatory calls for accountability following forensic audit report release
4
Press Highlights
03:15
Lebanon's dollar dance: Stability amid political turmoil
Press Highlights
03:15
Lebanon's dollar dance: Stability amid political turmoil
5
Press Highlights
01:20
Corruption exposed: US sanctions target Riad Salameh's network
Press Highlights
01:20
Corruption exposed: US sanctions target Riad Salameh's network
6
Lebanon News
10:52
Information Minister explains suspension of Tele Liban broadcast amid union dispute
Lebanon News
10:52
Information Minister explains suspension of Tele Liban broadcast amid union dispute
7
News Bulletin Reports
11:05
Laws under scrutiny: Sovereign wealth fund and capital controls in focus at legislative session
News Bulletin Reports
11:05
Laws under scrutiny: Sovereign wealth fund and capital controls in focus at legislative session
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:00
Pointing fingers: Tele Liban faces uncertainty amid employees' strike
News Bulletin Reports
12:00
Pointing fingers: Tele Liban faces uncertainty amid employees' strike
