Lebanon's Grand Jaafari Mufti declares March 31, 2025, as Eid al-Fitr Day

30-03-2025 | 13:35
Lebanon’s Grand Jaafari Mufti declares March 31, 2025, as Eid al-Fitr Day
Lebanon’s Grand Jaafari Mufti declares March 31, 2025, as Eid al-Fitr Day

Lebanon's Grand Jaafari Mufti Sheikh Ahmad Kabalan announced that Monday, March 31, 2025, will mark the first day of Eid al-Fitr. 

He wished the holiday would bring "goodness, mercy, and blessings," emphasizing the importance of unity among the Lebanese people and the country's collective national future.
 

