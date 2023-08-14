Hezbollah's Sheikh Kaouk: National crisis deepening, dialogue with FPM unshaken amid unrest

Lebanon News
2023-08-14 | 06:53
High views
Hezbollah&#39;s Sheikh Kaouk: National crisis deepening, dialogue with FPM unshaken amid unrest
2min
Hezbollah's Sheikh Kaouk: National crisis deepening, dialogue with FPM unshaken amid unrest

Sheikh Nabil Kaouk, a member of Hezbollah's Central Council, emphasized that "the national crisis is becoming more complicated at all levels, and it has been further complicated by security tensions shifting from place to place, from Ain al-Hilweh to Kahaleh and other areas."

During a commemorative event, he considered that "despite all the different crises that Lebanon is witnessing, the greatest danger to civil peace in Lebanon is the 'satanic' sedition project sought by the hidden puppeteers who have not emerged from their dark history."

He saw that "the horns of political and media sedition are the ones that fueled the incident in Kahaleh and incited people to ignite the strife," emphasizing that "Hezbollah, from a position of national responsibility and a commitment to civil peace, worked to contain it and cut off the path of sedition."

While praising the "national stance of former President General Michel Aoun," he considered that "his stance was the voice of wisdom and the voice of national awareness that rejects sedition."

He affirmed that "the dialogue between Hezbollah and the Free Patriotic Movement continues, progressing positively and will not be affected."

Sheikh Kaouk concluded: "After what happened in Kahaleh, the definite result is that today we are more determined and committed to bringing a president who can safeguard civil peace and national unity."
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Sheikh Nabil Kaouk

Hezbollah

National

Crisis

Tensions

Kahaleh

Free Patriotic Movement

