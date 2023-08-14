Lebanese Interior Minister has yet to decide on "Barbie" film release

2023-08-14 | 11:50
Lebanese Interior Minister has yet to decide on &quot;Barbie&quot; film release
2min
Lebanese Interior Minister has yet to decide on "Barbie" film release

The international sensation "Barbie" remains in limbo for Lebanese theater-goers as the final decision rests with the country's Interior Minister.

The Lebanese film oversight committee has given its approval for the movie's release to viewers aged 13 years and above. Yet, the definitive word is with the Interior Minister. LBCI reached out to understand the Minister's stance, only to discover he hasn't yet received the official report from the General Security.
 
Further inquiries by LBCI to the General Security about the report's dispatch also didn't provide a clear answer.

Directed by Greta Gerwig and featuring stars like Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, "Barbie" has already tallied over $1 billion in global box office sales. Despite its initial July 20, 2023 release date in Lebanon, the movie has seen delays due to concerns it may not align with local cultural norms.

Of note, "Barbie" has been screened in several Arab countries, including Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Only Kuwait has imposed a ban, leaving Lebanon's position as an outstanding question in the region.

Lebanon's track record of prohibiting films, particularly those seen to challenge established societal values, is well-documented.

As the nation's film enthusiasts and industry experts await, the Interior Minister's impending decision promises to be significant, possibly setting a tone for the screening of international films in Lebanon in the coming times.

