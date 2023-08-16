Minister Makari: Tele Liban will not be shut down, and employees will receive their full rights

During a meeting with the caretaker Information Minister, Ziad Makari, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri discussed recent political developments and media affairs, particularly the Media Law and the situation at Tele Liban, including the rights of its employees.



Makari stated after the meeting, "I had the honor of meeting with His Excellency President Nabih Berri, and he emphasized the urgency of electing a President for the Republic before the end of the year and as soon as possible."



He further elaborated, "On another note, I discussed with Berri the possibility of expediting the debate on the Media Law, which the Information Ministry has forwarded to the Committee on Administration and Justice. Contact has been made with parliamentary departments, and the debate will begin in the Parliament."



"The political and social crisis is reflected in the media, and we need to examine what is happening on social media and how it deals with all the ongoing events. We agree that the media is a free platform, especially in Lebanon, a country of freedoms, and the matter is not up for discussion," he added.



Makari continued, "We also discussed the situation at Tele Liban and assured him that the station's broadcast would not be shut down as long as we were present. Tele Liban is Lebanon's memory and present; we hope it remains its future. We affirmed that the employees of Tele Liban will receive their full rights, just like any other public sector."