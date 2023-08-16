Minister Makari: Tele Liban will not be shut down, and employees will receive their full rights

Lebanon News
2023-08-16 | 08:49
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Minister Makari: Tele Liban will not be shut down, and employees will receive their full rights
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Minister Makari: Tele Liban will not be shut down, and employees will receive their full rights

During a meeting with the caretaker Information Minister, Ziad Makari, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri discussed recent political developments and media affairs, particularly the Media Law and the situation at Tele Liban, including the rights of its employees.

Makari stated after the meeting, "I had the honor of meeting with His Excellency President Nabih Berri, and he emphasized the urgency of electing a President for the Republic before the end of the year and as soon as possible."

He further elaborated, "On another note, I discussed with Berri the possibility of expediting the debate on the Media Law, which the Information Ministry has forwarded to the Committee on Administration and Justice. Contact has been made with parliamentary departments, and the debate will begin in the Parliament."

"The political and social crisis is reflected in the media, and we need to examine what is happening on social media and how it deals with all the ongoing events. We agree that the media is a free platform, especially in Lebanon, a country of freedoms, and the matter is not up for discussion," he added.

Makari continued, "We also discussed the situation at Tele Liban and assured him that the station's broadcast would not be shut down as long as we were present. Tele Liban is Lebanon's memory and present; we hope it remains its future. We affirmed that the employees of Tele Liban will receive their full rights, just like any other public sector."

Lebanon News

Minister

Ziad Makari

Tele Liban

Shut Down

Employees

Receive

Rights

LBCI Next
UNIFIL's head of mission hosts tripartite talks amidst rising Blue Line concerns
Lebanese Culture Minister introduces controversial law against "sexual deviancy" promotion
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-11

Pointing fingers: Tele Liban faces uncertainty amid employees' strike

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-11

Information Minister explains suspension of Tele Liban broadcast amid union dispute

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-11

Information Minister shuts down Tele Liban

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-10

Finance Minister receives Alvarez & Marsal's final central bank audit report

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:11

PM Mikati focuses on security developments and state responsibilities, calling for fundamental steps

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:51

UNIFIL's head of mission hosts tripartite talks amidst rising Blue Line concerns

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:40

Lebanese Culture Minister introduces controversial law against "sexual deviancy" promotion

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:50

Prime South Company urges immediate action from EDL for power plant operations

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-17

Reddit is killing its Gold awards system

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:40

Lebanese Culture Minister introduces controversial law against "sexual deviancy" promotion

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-01

Lebanon's Foreign Minister vows to uncover circumstances surrounding Beirut blast

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:30

Nabih Berri calls for a legislative session on Thursday

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:25

Labneh scandal: Investigations uncover non-compliant dairy products in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:51

Former BDL Governor's bank accounts secrecy exposed: Leaked decision alters Salameh's fate

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:35

Massive Fire Erupted at Restaurant in Shabrouh Faraya

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:08

Countdown to September: French embassy's letter to Lebanese MPs sets stage for presidential discussions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
03:33

109 Syrians enter Lebanon from Cyprus without approval, says Gebran Bassil

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:30

Nabih Berri calls for a legislative session on Thursday

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:50

TotalEnergies announces arrival of drilling platform, helicopter to Lebanon for drilling operations in Block 9

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:07

French envoy sends crucial inquiry: Calls for identifying future President's priority projects, qualities

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More