Referring to what was circulated by media outlets, the media office of the leader of the Free Patriotic Movement, MP Gebran Bassil, denies that he has met with former MP Sleiman Frangieh."All reports in the media regarding Bassil's confirmation to support Frangieh are entirely untrue and contradict the reality and facts,' the office mentioned.It also clarified that he remains supportive and fully committed to the existing understanding with opposition forces and to the agreement on nominating and endorsing Jihad Azour."He calls for consecutive parliamentary sessions to choose among the candidates or to reach a consensus on a name that most parliamentary blocs can rally around, along with his proposed agenda. Otherwise, it's a waste of time and effort, further extending the crisis with more deterioration, including any open-ended dialogue without a program and a limited time frame tied to the commitment of holding open election sessions," it said.However, regarding the dialogue with Hezbollah, the office stated that it includes precise demands that the FPM leader expressed through the media. Moreover, these demands concern expanded decentralization, the credit fund, and the state-building project. The dialogue has not yet reached the stage of discussing names.