Energy Ministry says no sustainability in implementing electricity plan without importing fuel

Lebanon News
2023-08-18 | 11:09
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Energy Ministry says no sustainability in implementing electricity plan without importing fuel
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
1min
Energy Ministry says no sustainability in implementing electricity plan without importing fuel

The Ministry of Energy and Water affirmed on Friday that there is no sustainability in implementing the electricity plan and increasing the power supply without importing fuel, including Iraqi fuel.

The Ministry said the funds for the fuel shipment are allocated as part of the $300 million amount, as per the government's decision published in the official gazette last January. Only $193 million has been utilized so far, leaving $107 million.

Moreover, it added that the most recent letter of credit for the fuel shipment is worth $58 million (not $80 million as previously stated). The Minister of Finance has approved this letter of credit and requests the Central Bank of Lebanon to execute it.

The Ministry then urged anyone with questions to address the relevant authorities, namely the government, the Ministry of Finance, and the Central Bank.

"Any other statements are misleading to the public and are far from the truth, bordering on bias towards banks and private generators," it mentioned. 
 

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon News

Energy Ministry

Water

Energy

Electricity

Plan

Fuel

Import

Lebanon

LBCI Next
Al-Kahaleh Municipality Addresses Incident Investigation in Recent Statement
Political Intrigue Surfaces as Shia Council Disputes Cleric Disqualification
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-21

Fueling progress: Lebanon and Iraq sign agreements to boost electricity sector

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-05

UNICEF, EU join forces to rehabilitate 11 wastewater treatment plants in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-11

Lebanon fuel prices on the rise again

LBCI
World News
2023-08-10

London plans to host global summit on energy security

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:37

Elias Hasrouni’s case: Autopsy results confirm rib fractures, pulmonary obstruction

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:27

Hidden passages: Inside the sophisticated Syrian smuggling networks

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:52

Mikati meets World Bank's Managing Director of Operations Anna Bjerde

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:48

Recent developments in Kahaleh incident probe

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-16

French letter sparks inquiries: Lebanon's presidential situation under scrutiny

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-17

Dorothee Klaus: UNRWA demands the protection of all its facilities

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:48

Recent developments in Kahaleh incident probe

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-15

A school year in question: Will Lebanon's school gates open or remain closed?

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More