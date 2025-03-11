Syrian fact-finding committee for sectarian killings says no one above the law

A Syrian fact-finding committee investigating sectarian killings during clashes between the army and loyalists of Bashar al-Assad said on Tuesday that no one was above the law and it would seek the arrest and prosecution of any perpetrators.



Pressure has been growing on Syria's Islamist-led government to investigate after reports by witnesses and a war monitor of the killing of hundreds of civilians in villages where the majority of the population are members of the ousted president's Alawite sect.



"No one is above the law; the committee will relay all the results to the entity that launched it, the presidency, and the judiciary," the committee's spokesperson, Yasser Farhan, said in a televised press conference.



Reuters