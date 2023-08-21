European Observatory: Time for Lebanese judiciary to respond to Salameh's case amid US involvement

2023-08-21 | 03:50
European Observatory: Time for Lebanese judiciary to respond to Salameh's case amid US involvement
0min
European Observatory: Time for Lebanese judiciary to respond to Salameh's case amid US involvement

The European Observatory for Integrity in Lebanon has observed that with the inclusion of the American prosecutor in the investigations related to the embezzlement and money laundering case involving Riad Salameh, it is now time for the Lebanese judiciary to take action and issue its verdict.

Sources suggest that the sanctions list is expected to expand to encompass bankers and judges.

The Observatory highlighted a foreign newspaper report: "A judge was removed and dismissed when she attempted to investigate Salameh and other officials."

The Observatory viewed the US sanctions decision against Salameh as a vindication for Judge Ghada Aoun, who paid a price for her efforts in initiating that battle when, at the time, everyone rallied to protect Salameh.

The question that arises now is whether, after all the developments in this case, the Lebanese judiciary should reclaim its authority, reverse the unjust decision to remove Judge Aoun and hold Salameh accountable.

