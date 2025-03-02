Report by Edmond Sassine, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



A clash in Jaramana, Syria, between armed Druze and a group from Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) on a private visit resulted in one death and two injuries among the group's members.



The incident, which heightened tensions on the Syrian front, was followed by a statement from Israel.



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the defense minister ordered the Israeli military to prepare to defend Jaramana against the forces of the new regime, declaring that Israel would not allow what it called a "terrorist government" to threaten the Druze.



Jaramana is a predominantly Druze suburb of Damascus, also home to Christian and Sunni communities. It lies about 60 kilometers from the occupied Golan Heights and serves as the first contact point between the Druze of Jabal al-Arab—many of whom are wary of the new ruling authority—and Syria's new administration.



This is not the first time Netanyahu has portrayed Israel as a protector of minorities, particularly the Druze community.



Just days ago, he reaffirmed his commitment to safeguarding Syria's Druze population, vowing not to tolerate any threats against them and stating that Tel Aviv would prevent forces of the new regime from advancing south of Damascus.



While these are Netanyahu's public political positions, events on the ground tell a different story. Southern Syria has witnessed airstrikes targeting HTS positions, as well as Israeli incursions, some extending into the Daraa region.



What, then, is Israel's true objective in invoking the protection of the Druze, who form the majority in Suwayda province in southern Syria and in Jaramana near Damascus?



Analysts point out that since the weakening of the Assad regime, Israel has consolidated control over the buffer zone between the Golan Heights and Syrian territory, as well as over the strategic Mount Hermon heights overlooking southern Syria and Lebanon.



Israeli forces have advanced into the countryside of Quneitra and Daraa, reaching the southern outskirts of Damascus—just a few kilometers from the Syrian capital.



According to observers, Israel seeks to leverage its claims of protecting the Druze and forge alliances with Sunni armed factions in Daraa, aiming to rally both groups into establishing a canton in southern Syria.



This would create a demilitarized buffer zone safeguarding Israel's interior while serving as a political and military barrier between Israel and Turkey, which holds significant influence in Syria's evolving political landscape.



Such a plan would also grant Israel control over the border with Jordan, preventing arms smuggling into the West Bank and securing the Yarmouk River basin, a critical water resource shared by Syria and Jordan.



Israel's ambitions in Syria may extend beyond this proposed canton. The long-standing Israeli aspiration for a so-called "David's Corridor" remains a strategic objective—stretching from Tel Aviv to the Golan, through Suwayda and al-Tanf, where a U.S. base sits at the Iraq-Jordan border, and reaching Deir ez-Zor and the Euphrates River, where Kurdish forces control northern Syria.



If Israel successfully establishes this corridor, it would gain a strategic depth of influence across the Arab region, access to vast water and oil resources, and a strengthened geopolitical position.



However, achieving this goal would not be easy, given Turkey's strong influence in Syria and the complex dynamics shaping the country's internal affairs.