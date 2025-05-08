News
Gaza rescuers say no fuel left for 75 percent of their vehicles
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08-05-2025 | 03:31
Gaza rescuers say no fuel left for 75 percent of their vehicles
Gaza's civil defense agency said Thursday that a lack of fuel had forced three-quarters of its emergency vehicles to stop operating, more than two months into an Israeli aid blockade.
"Seventy-five percent of our vehicles have stopped operating due to a lack of diesel fuel," the agency's spokesman Mahmud Bassal told AFP, adding that its first responders were also facing a "severe shortage of electric generators and oxygen devices."
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Gaza
Israel
Palestine
Fuel
Blockade
Learn More