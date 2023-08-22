News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
32
o
South
30
o
Bekaa
36
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Ambassador’s Daughter
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
32
o
South
30
o
Bekaa
36
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanon's State Security exposes presence of Israeli goods in local markets
Lebanon News
2023-08-22 | 08:29
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Lebanon's State Security exposes presence of Israeli goods in local markets
The General Directorate of State Security announced the presence of goods originating from Israeli companies being marketed in several commercial centers in Lebanon.
It said that after information became available about Israeli goods, patrols from the State Security conducted several raid operations on warehouses and stores in Lebanese provinces, in addition to a raid on the main imported goods center.
These goods were confiscated, and the individuals involved were summoned and interrogated to determine their source. The case was referred to the competent judiciary for legal action.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
State Security
Israel
Companies
Products
Markets
Next
Minister Fayad meets TotalEnergies officials: Drilling operation to start on August 24
Judge Oueidat studies forensic audit report, referring a copy to authorities
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-18
UNIFIL extension: Lebanon's diplomatic tightrope amid Israeli pressures
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-18
UNIFIL extension: Lebanon's diplomatic tightrope amid Israeli pressures
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-15
Labneh scandal: Investigations uncover non-compliant dairy products in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-15
Labneh scandal: Investigations uncover non-compliant dairy products in Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-12
Safeguarding UNIFIL mandate: Lebanon's diplomatic moves amid Israeli pressures
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-12
Safeguarding UNIFIL mandate: Lebanon's diplomatic moves amid Israeli pressures
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-15
Lebanon-Israel border dispute: Implications of canceled meeting amid escalating tensions
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-15
Lebanon-Israel border dispute: Implications of canceled meeting amid escalating tensions
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
10:53
Mikati meets TotalEnergies delegation: The start of drilling activities on August 24 represents a shining milestone
Lebanon News
10:53
Mikati meets TotalEnergies delegation: The start of drilling activities on August 24 represents a shining milestone
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:38
Beirut Port kiosks: Beirut Governor's failure to enforce removal order raises concerns
News Bulletin Reports
10:38
Beirut Port kiosks: Beirut Governor's failure to enforce removal order raises concerns
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:30
Wandering through the divine: Lebanon's religious treasures beckon
News Bulletin Reports
10:30
Wandering through the divine: Lebanon's religious treasures beckon
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:23
Barbie movie dilemma: A systemic crisis beyond censorship
News Bulletin Reports
10:23
Barbie movie dilemma: A systemic crisis beyond censorship
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-09
Stalemate in the governance of Lebanon's Central Bank file
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-09
Stalemate in the governance of Lebanon's Central Bank file
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-13
London's High Court of Justice grants £100,000 compensation to Beirut blast victims in lawsuit against SAVARO Ltd.
Lebanon News
2023-06-13
London's High Court of Justice grants £100,000 compensation to Beirut blast victims in lawsuit against SAVARO Ltd.
0
Sports News
2023-08-09
Saudi football clubs secure high-profile players and coaches
Sports News
2023-08-09
Saudi football clubs secure high-profile players and coaches
0
Variety and Tech
2023-07-05
Adam Mosseri says Meta’s Threads app won’t have ActivityPub support at launch
Variety and Tech
2023-07-05
Adam Mosseri says Meta’s Threads app won’t have ActivityPub support at launch
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
05:24
Prime Minister Mikati and Parliament Speaker Berri visit offshore gas exploration platform in Block 9
Lebanon News
05:24
Prime Minister Mikati and Parliament Speaker Berri visit offshore gas exploration platform in Block 9
2
Lebanon News
06:36
Lebanon: TotalEnergies launches exploration activities on Block 9
Lebanon News
06:36
Lebanon: TotalEnergies launches exploration activities on Block 9
3
News Bulletin Reports
16:36
Uncertain start of school year in Lebanon amid teacher salary dispute
News Bulletin Reports
16:36
Uncertain start of school year in Lebanon amid teacher salary dispute
4
Press Highlights
00:45
Faltering French Influence: Paris's Struggles in Lebanese Politics Amidst Regional Challenges
Press Highlights
00:45
Faltering French Influence: Paris's Struggles in Lebanese Politics Amidst Regional Challenges
5
Lebanon News
08:29
Lebanon's State Security exposes presence of Israeli goods in local markets
Lebanon News
08:29
Lebanon's State Security exposes presence of Israeli goods in local markets
6
Lebanon News
08:10
Judge Oueidat studies forensic audit report, referring a copy to authorities
Lebanon News
08:10
Judge Oueidat studies forensic audit report, referring a copy to authorities
7
Lebanon News
08:03
Tourism Minister urges emergency meeting on Beirut Airport issues
Lebanon News
08:03
Tourism Minister urges emergency meeting on Beirut Airport issues
8
Press Highlights
01:28
After the Revelations: Proposed Amendments to Lebanon's Banking Laws
Press Highlights
01:28
After the Revelations: Proposed Amendments to Lebanon's Banking Laws
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More