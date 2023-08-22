Lebanon's State Security exposes presence of Israeli goods in local markets

2023-08-22 | 08:29
Lebanon&#39;s State Security exposes presence of Israeli goods in local markets
Lebanon's State Security exposes presence of Israeli goods in local markets

The General Directorate of State Security announced the presence of goods originating from Israeli companies being marketed in several commercial centers in Lebanon.

It said that after information became available about Israeli goods, patrols from the State Security conducted several raid operations on warehouses and stores in Lebanese provinces, in addition to a raid on the main imported goods center. 

These goods were confiscated, and the individuals involved were summoned and interrogated to determine their source. The case was referred to the competent judiciary for legal action.
 

