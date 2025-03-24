UN seeks nearly $1 billion in aid for Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh

The U.N. said Monday it and its partners were seeking nearly $1 billion to provide life-saving aid this year for some 1.5 million Rohingya refugees and their hosts in Bangladesh.



The United Nations and more than 100 partners launched a 2025-26 Joint Response Plan for the Rohingya crisis, seeking "$934.5 million in its first year to reach some 1.48 million people, including Rohingya refugees and host communities", a statement said.



AFP