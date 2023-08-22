News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
29
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ali Rida - Ariza
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
29
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Minister Fayad meets TotalEnergies officials: Drilling operation to start on August 24
Lebanon News
2023-08-22 | 09:41
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Minister Fayad meets TotalEnergies officials: Drilling operation to start on August 24
The caretaker Energy and Water Minister, Walid Fayad, convened an evaluative meeting in his ministry's office with top officials from TotalEnergies following his inspection visit to the drilling platform earlier on Tuesday at Block 9.
During the meeting, Fayad discussed the completion of preparations and the scheduled timeline for the drilling operation to commence on August 24.
After the meeting, Minister Fayad announced, "On August 24, the drilling operation will begin, marking a historic day for which we have high hopes. After 67 days, we will have the results of this drilling, hopefully serving as a positive sign for the Lebanese people."
He noted that "TotalEnergies and its partners are fully committed to professional work, and the expectations so far have been extremely positive. Moreover, they have expressed their interest in the neighboring blocks of Block 9, and there will be developments that we will announce when they are more solidified and clarified."
"We also discussed the topic of renewable energy, in which they have a clear interest. Whether it's projects of five megawatts or larger ones like 100 megawatts, they have shown interest and have communicated messages in this context. We have ongoing efforts within the ministry, the government, and the legislative level to achieve positive outcomes in this aspect," Fayad further elaborated.
Laurent Vivier, Senior Vice President of Middle East Exploration at TotalEnergies; Julien Pouget, Senior Vice President of Exploration and Production for Asia; and Romain de La Martinière, General Manager of TotalEnergies in Lebanon, also attended the meeting.
Lebanon News
Energy
Minister
Walid Fayad
TotalEnergies
Officials
Drilling
Operation
Next
Prepping for rainy season: Public Works Minister holds meeting on rainwater infrastructure
Uncertain start of school year in Lebanon amid teacher salary dispute
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-16
TotalEnergies drilling operation: Is Lebanon ready to join oil-producing nations as offshore drilling begins?
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-16
TotalEnergies drilling operation: Is Lebanon ready to join oil-producing nations as offshore drilling begins?
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-16
TotalEnergies announces arrival of drilling platform, helicopter to Lebanon for drilling operations in Block 9
Lebanon News
2023-08-16
TotalEnergies announces arrival of drilling platform, helicopter to Lebanon for drilling operations in Block 9
0
Lebanon News
10:53
Mikati meets TotalEnergies delegation: The start of drilling activities on August 24 represents a shining milestone
Lebanon News
10:53
Mikati meets TotalEnergies delegation: The start of drilling activities on August 24 represents a shining milestone
0
Press Highlights
02:35
Ministerial Committee Blocks Gasoil Tanker Unloading Credit Over Energy Ministry Disagreement
Press Highlights
02:35
Ministerial Committee Blocks Gasoil Tanker Unloading Credit Over Energy Ministry Disagreement
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
Lebanon's Block Number 9 drilling outcome nears
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
Lebanon's Block Number 9 drilling outcome nears
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:41
Call for reforms: Tourism Minister urges swift action for Beirut Airport improvements
News Bulletin Reports
11:41
Call for reforms: Tourism Minister urges swift action for Beirut Airport improvements
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:01
Systemic crisis: Lebanon's crisis qualifies as systemic according to global standards
News Bulletin Reports
11:01
Systemic crisis: Lebanon's crisis qualifies as systemic according to global standards
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:00
Lebanon considers dollar payments for electricity amid ongoing challenges
News Bulletin Reports
11:00
Lebanon considers dollar payments for electricity amid ongoing challenges
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-05
Two LBP 100,000 banknote versions are in circulation. Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-05
Two LBP 100,000 banknote versions are in circulation. Here are the details
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
Lebanon's Block Number 9 drilling outcome nears
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
Lebanon's Block Number 9 drilling outcome nears
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-13
Heatwaves and wildfires: Lebanon braces for high fire risk amid soaring temperatures
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-13
Heatwaves and wildfires: Lebanon braces for high fire risk amid soaring temperatures
0
Press Highlights
2023-07-28
Le Drian's diplomatic endeavor and navigating BDL's governance crisis: The challenge for Lebanese leaders
Press Highlights
2023-07-28
Le Drian's diplomatic endeavor and navigating BDL's governance crisis: The challenge for Lebanese leaders
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:36
Lebanon: TotalEnergies launches exploration activities on Block 9
Lebanon News
06:36
Lebanon: TotalEnergies launches exploration activities on Block 9
2
Lebanon News
05:24
Prime Minister Mikati and Parliament Speaker Berri visit offshore gas exploration platform in Block 9
Lebanon News
05:24
Prime Minister Mikati and Parliament Speaker Berri visit offshore gas exploration platform in Block 9
3
News Bulletin Reports
16:36
Uncertain start of school year in Lebanon amid teacher salary dispute
News Bulletin Reports
16:36
Uncertain start of school year in Lebanon amid teacher salary dispute
4
Lebanon News
08:29
Lebanon's State Security exposes presence of Israeli goods in local markets
Lebanon News
08:29
Lebanon's State Security exposes presence of Israeli goods in local markets
5
Press Highlights
00:45
Faltering French Influence: Paris's Struggles in Lebanese Politics Amidst Regional Challenges
Press Highlights
00:45
Faltering French Influence: Paris's Struggles in Lebanese Politics Amidst Regional Challenges
6
News Bulletin Reports
11:01
Systemic crisis: Lebanon's crisis qualifies as systemic according to global standards
News Bulletin Reports
11:01
Systemic crisis: Lebanon's crisis qualifies as systemic according to global standards
7
News Bulletin Reports
10:23
Barbie movie dilemma: A systemic crisis beyond censorship
News Bulletin Reports
10:23
Barbie movie dilemma: A systemic crisis beyond censorship
8
News Bulletin Reports
11:00
Lebanon considers dollar payments for electricity amid ongoing challenges
News Bulletin Reports
11:00
Lebanon considers dollar payments for electricity amid ongoing challenges
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More