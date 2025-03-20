Kremlin accuses Europe of planning 'militarization'

World News
20-03-2025 | 06:04
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Kremlin accuses Europe of planning &#39;militarization&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Kremlin accuses Europe of planning 'militarization'

The Kremlin on Thursday accused European countries of planning to "militarize" themselves rather than seek peace as military chiefs gathered in Britain to discuss Ukraine protections.

"For the most part, the signals from Brussels and European capitals concern plans to militarize Europe," spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Europe has embarked on a militarization of itself and has turned into somewhat of a war party."

AFP
 

World News

Russia

Kremlin

Europe

Britain

Ukraine

Dmitry Peskov

LBCI Next
UK PM Starmer showcases nuclear deterrent before military planning talks on Ukraine
Germany reopens embassy in Syria
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-02-24

Kremlin says Europe, unlike US, wants to 'continue' Ukraine conflict

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-08

Hamas accuses Israel of 'slow killing' of Palestinian prisoners

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-16

Israel accuses Hamas of 'reneging' on parts of Gaza deal

LBCI
World News
2025-02-12

Europe must provide 'overwhelming share' of Ukraine aid: Hegseth says

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
07:06

Putin offers cooperation to Syrian leader, backs efforts to stabilize country

LBCI
World News
07:01

Trump comments on Ukraine air defense 'extremely important': EU's Kallas

LBCI
World News
06:05

UK PM Starmer showcases nuclear deterrent before military planning talks on Ukraine

LBCI
World News
05:14

Germany reopens embassy in Syria

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:09

BDL governor candidate dismisses ‘baseless’ claims, denies criticizing President Aoun or coordinating with PM Salam

LBCI
World News
2025-01-22

Trump says more Russian sanctions likely if no Ukraine deal

LBCI
World News
2025-03-11

Trump plays down US recession fear, market sell-off

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-02-12

Syria receiving positive messages from Russia, Iran: Foreign minister says

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
10:22

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
10:22

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:41

Lebanese president discusses reforms, Israeli occupation with German foreign minister

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:04

Lebanon’s Cabinet faces test on digital reform: Will this be the turning point?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:55

Tensions ease on Lebanon-Syria border as Lebanese army reestablishes control — the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:40

Loud explosions in Tyre district linked to Israeli military exercises near border

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:38

Education minister discusses official exam preparations, proposes canceling Brevet exams

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:49

Residents allowed into Hawsh al-Sayyid Ali after Lebanese Army completes inspection

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:50

The evolving story of the Lebanese-Syrian border: Smuggling and escalating international pressure take center stage

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More