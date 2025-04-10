Israeli minister says France plan to recognize Palestinian state 'prize for terror'

Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Saar denounced French President Emmanuel Macron's announcement that Paris could recognize a Palestinian state by June, saying it would be a "prize" for terrorism.



"A unilateral recognition of a fictional Palestinian state, by any country, in the reality that we all know, will be a prize for terror and a boost for Hamas," Saar said on X late on Wednesday.



"These kind of actions will not bring peace, security, and stability in our region closer -- but the opposite: they only push them further away."



AFP