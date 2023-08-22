Joint Palestinian Action Committee in Lebanon meeting statement on Ain al-Hilweh incidents and security

Lebanon News
2023-08-22 | 09:53
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Joint Palestinian Action Committee in Lebanon meeting statement on Ain al-Hilweh incidents and security
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
1min
Joint Palestinian Action Committee in Lebanon meeting statement on Ain al-Hilweh incidents and security

The Joint Palestinian Action Committee in Lebanon convened a meeting at the Palestine Embassy in Lebanon on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, to monitor the security and social situations in the Ain al-Hilweh refugee camp.

This is especially true of the recent unfortunate events following the assassination crimes.

The Ambassador of the State of Palestine in Lebanon, the Chairman of the Lebanese-Palestinian Dialogue Committee, a representative from the Lebanese Army, as well as representatives from the Amal Movement and the Popular Nasserist Organization, attended the meeting.

Furthermore, a sense of high responsibility, understanding, and cooperation among all participants marked the meeting. They exchanged information and insights based on a report from the investigative committee appointed by the Joint Palestinian Action Committee.

However, the attendees agreed on the follow-up mechanisms, starting with the delivery of suspects involved in the assassination and anyone revealed through investigations to the Lebanese judiciary under the authority of the Lebanese state.

The participants concluded by reaffirming their commitment to ensuring security, stability, tranquility, and dignified living conditions for the Ain al-Hilweh refugee camp residents and the neighboring Lebanese community.

Lebanon News

Joint

Palestinian

Action

Committee

Lebanon

Meeting

Statement

Ain al-Hilweh

Incidents

Security

Camp

LBCI Next
Prepping for rainy season: Public Works Minister holds meeting on rainwater infrastructure
Uncertain start of school year in Lebanon amid teacher salary dispute
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-06

The Joint Palestinian Action Committee in Lebanon confirms ceasefire in Ain al-Hilweh camp

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-08

Statement from Ministerial meeting urges cooperation between all components to protect Lebanon's formula

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-08-06

Lebanon's security concerns: Ain Al-Hilweh and foreign embassies' warning

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-31

Eight dead, a new death toll from Ain al-Hilweh camp clashes in southern Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:25

Lebanon's Block Number 9 drilling outcome nears

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:41

Call for reforms: Tourism Minister urges swift action for Beirut Airport improvements

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:01

Systemic crisis: Lebanon's crisis qualifies as systemic according to global standards

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:00

Lebanon considers dollar payments for electricity amid ongoing challenges

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:41

Call for reforms: Tourism Minister urges swift action for Beirut Airport improvements

LBCI
Sports News
2023-07-17

Inter Miami formalizes its contract with Busquets

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-05

Two LBP 100,000 banknote versions are in circulation. Here are the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:25

Lebanon's Block Number 9 drilling outcome nears

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:36

Lebanon: TotalEnergies launches exploration activities on Block 9

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:24

Prime Minister Mikati and Parliament Speaker Berri visit offshore gas exploration platform in Block 9

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
16:36

Uncertain start of school year in Lebanon amid teacher salary dispute

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:29

Lebanon's State Security exposes presence of Israeli goods in local markets

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:45

Faltering French Influence: Paris's Struggles in Lebanese Politics Amidst Regional Challenges

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:01

Systemic crisis: Lebanon's crisis qualifies as systemic according to global standards

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:23

Barbie movie dilemma: A systemic crisis beyond censorship

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:00

Lebanon considers dollar payments for electricity amid ongoing challenges

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More