Joint Palestinian Action Committee in Lebanon meeting statement on Ain al-Hilweh incidents and security

The Joint Palestinian Action Committee in Lebanon convened a meeting at the Palestine Embassy in Lebanon on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, to monitor the security and social situations in the Ain al-Hilweh refugee camp.



This is especially true of the recent unfortunate events following the assassination crimes.



The Ambassador of the State of Palestine in Lebanon, the Chairman of the Lebanese-Palestinian Dialogue Committee, a representative from the Lebanese Army, as well as representatives from the Amal Movement and the Popular Nasserist Organization, attended the meeting.



Furthermore, a sense of high responsibility, understanding, and cooperation among all participants marked the meeting. They exchanged information and insights based on a report from the investigative committee appointed by the Joint Palestinian Action Committee.



However, the attendees agreed on the follow-up mechanisms, starting with the delivery of suspects involved in the assassination and anyone revealed through investigations to the Lebanese judiciary under the authority of the Lebanese state.



The participants concluded by reaffirming their commitment to ensuring security, stability, tranquility, and dignified living conditions for the Ain al-Hilweh refugee camp residents and the neighboring Lebanese community.