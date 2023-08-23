Lebanese Authorities Approve Screening of Barbie Film, Sources Confirm to LBCI

Insiders confirmed to LBCI on Wednesday that the Lebanese General Security Directorate is set to approve the screening of a Barbie movie, following a report submitted by the country’s Film Control Committee.



Having completed their review, the committee sent their findings to the acting Director-General of General Security for the final decision.



The unnamed sources stated that according to Lebanese law, the General Security Directorate will follow administrative procedures to officially green-light the movie’s release.