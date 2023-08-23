A public-private sectors meeting to follow up on the preparation of Expo Qatar

Lebanon News
2023-08-23 | 08:19
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
A public-private sectors meeting to follow up on the preparation of Expo Qatar
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
A public-private sectors meeting to follow up on the preparation of Expo Qatar

A working meeting was held today at the Beirut and Mount Lebanon Chamber headquarters to monitor the preparations for "Expo Qatar."

Former Minister Mohammad Choucair, the head of economic bodies, Louis Lahoud, the Director-General of the Agriculture Ministry, Mohammad Abou Haidar, the Director-General of the Economy and Trade Ministry, Mohammad Saleh, the President of the Chamber of Commerce in Sidon and the South, and Mounir El Tini, the Vice President of the Chamber of Commerce in Zahle and the Bekaa attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the participants agreed to strengthen the partnership between the public and private sectors and keep the discussions ongoing to take the necessary steps to ensure the success of Lebanon's participation in this significant international exhibition.

Lebanon News

Public

Private

Sector

Working

Meeting

Follow

Preparation

Expo Qatar

LBCI Next
Berri meets the Education Minister to present the educational situation
The forensic audit report in focus at the Finance and Budget Committee on Monday
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:20

Salary strategy: Public sector employees to receive August salaries in dollars

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-22

Prepping for rainy season: Public Works Minister holds meeting on rainwater infrastructure

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-08-16

Assad doubles public sector salaries as fuel subsidies lifted

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-13

Dilemma looms over public sector salaries: In dollars or Lebanese lira?

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:39

Labneh crisis exposed: Inside the investigation of the dairy production factories in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:34

Shifting priorities: Debates over gender and identity take center stage in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:29

Forensic audit report implications: Justice Minister's approach to report revelations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:23

Economic challenges and security concerns: Is Lebanon a safe haven for the wanted?

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:35

Minister Mawlawi receives Elias Hasrouni's family: Investigations will reach their conclusions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-22

Systemic crisis: Lebanon's crisis qualifies as systemic according to global standards

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-17

Inspectors take action after LBCI's investigations on non-compliant labneh

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:07

Lebanese Authorities Approve Screening of Barbie Film, Sources Confirm to LBCI

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:07

Lebanese Authorities Approve Screening of Barbie Film, Sources Confirm to LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
07:24

The forensic audit report in focus at the Finance and Budget Committee on Monday

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:51

Reasons behind the sudden postponement of Bou Habib's trip to New York

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:48

Action taken: Illegal agricultural chemicals pose health threats in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:53

Awaited approval: 'Barbie' movie nears Lebanese cinematic debut

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:43

Lebanese diplomacy: Foreign Minister to begin official talks in New York on UNIFIL extension

LBCI
World News
14:06

US urges N. Korea to cancel imminent launch of satellite

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:58

Salameh saga: Balancing justice and dilution in ongoing investigations

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More