A public-private sectors meeting to follow up on the preparation of Expo Qatar

A working meeting was held today at the Beirut and Mount Lebanon Chamber headquarters to monitor the preparations for "Expo Qatar."



Former Minister Mohammad Choucair, the head of economic bodies, Louis Lahoud, the Director-General of the Agriculture Ministry, Mohammad Abou Haidar, the Director-General of the Economy and Trade Ministry, Mohammad Saleh, the President of the Chamber of Commerce in Sidon and the South, and Mounir El Tini, the Vice President of the Chamber of Commerce in Zahle and the Bekaa attended the meeting.



During the meeting, the participants agreed to strengthen the partnership between the public and private sectors and keep the discussions ongoing to take the necessary steps to ensure the success of Lebanon's participation in this significant international exhibition.