Thailand's acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai said Monday he does not believe Cambodia is acting "in good faith" as he departed for peace talks with the country's leader in Malaysia.

"We do not believe Cambodia is acting in good faith, based on their actions in addressing the issue," Phumtham told reporters at Bangkok airport as cross-border clashes entered their fifth day. "They need to demonstrate genuine intent, and we will assess that during the meeting."

AFP