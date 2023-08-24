Salloum calls for treating agricultural drugs like regular medications

President of the Lebanese Order of Pharmacists, Dr. Joe Salloum, called on Thursday in a statement to "treating agricultural drugs like regular medications. Their danger is no less than that of ordinary drugs, and they should only be dispensed under a pharmacist's supervision and the pharmacist's oversight of the Pharmacists Syndicate."

"Regrettably, all types of drugs are being smuggled into Lebanon without serious measures to prevent it. If anything, this indicates a disregard for human life on the part of the authorities," he stated.