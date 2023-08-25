News
Media professionals unite for freedom: Rejecting intolerance, homophobia, and incitement
Lebanon News
2023-08-25 | 12:21
In light of recent organized and systematic campaigns against public freedoms, journalists, media professionals, and media institutions have united for freedom of expression to emphasize the following:
Firstly, they reject any discourse of homophobia, discrimination, or incitement against sexual minorities. Such discourse is being promoted by extremist groups and some sectarian political, religious, and security figures.
They considered these actions as discriminatory, intimidating, and exclusionary rhetoric to be in violation of the principles of coexistence, as it threatens individuals based on their personal identities. It strips any authority adopting it of its legitimacy by the Constitution's preamble.
"Secondly, we perceive that this inciting campaign targets not only a specific segment of society but also our entire community as well as the human values and rights upon which the idea of Lebanon was founded – a sanctuary for the persecuted and a cradle of freedoms."
The statement added: "What further concerns us in this context is the coupling of this discourse with a clear threat to freedom of belief by subjecting personal freedoms to religious beliefs. Additionally, it is associated with defaming and demonizing anyone who calls for the respect of LGBTQ+ rights or the decriminalization of their existence. This constitutes an unacceptable restriction on the freedom of discussion and expression in public matters."
According to the signatories, this is epitomized by the proposed law by the Minister of Culture, Mohammad Mortada, criminalizing explicit and implicit promotion of homosexuality and potentially punishing same-sex conduct with up to 3 years in prison, deeming any engagement with homosexuality as promotional. It's as if there are those seeking to demonize various freedoms under the guise of combating homosexuality, which will inevitably affect all public freedoms sooner or later.
Thirdly, "we urge all our colleagues in media institutions to reject alignment with this discourse and maintain a respectful language that refrains from using derogatory terms or those that undermine human dignity. This especially includes the phrase "sexual deviance," given that the World Health Organization removed homosexuality from the list of mental disorders in 1990."
They added: "We also encourage them to take full responsibility in confronting this oppressive authoritative discourse rooted in hatred and intolerance and to use a discourse that restores the values of tolerance, mutual respect, and human rights."
Fourthly, they said: "We are confident that these campaigns will not divert our attention from the battle against the corruption of the ruling authority or from pursuing those responsible for the system of impunity, whether in financial crimes or the crime of the August 4 explosion and subsequent daily crimes against the Lebanese people and the inhabitants of this country."
Affirming that incitement campaigns targeting "us as media professionals who support human rights causes will neither frighten nor deter us from holding onto our positions. The era of taboos has passed, along with the era of reliance and intimidation."
Lastly, "we will not stand neutrally in the battle for freedoms," expressed the statement.
The list of signatories includes:
- Alternative Press Syndicate
- Television and Radio: Lebanese Broadcasting Corporation International, MTV, Al Jadeed, Voice of Lebanon.
- Newspapers: Annahar, Nidaa Al-Watan, L'Orient-Le Jour, Al Modon.
- Websites: Legal Agenda, Daraj, Raseef22, Al Sifr, Naqd, Lebanon And The World, Sharika wa Laken, Khateera, Polyblog.
Lebanon News
Media
Freedom
Homophobia
