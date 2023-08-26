Dr. Mohammad Al-Abyad to LBCI: Some Lebanese laboratories provide inaccurate results on compliance of goods with health standards

Dr. Mohammad Al-Abyad, Associate Professor and Director of Environmental, Agriculture, and Food Laboratories at the American University of Beirut, revealed that some Lebanese laboratories provide inaccurate results regarding the compliance of goods with health standards.

He emphasized during LBCI’s Nharkom Said TV show that the necessity of establishing a National Food Safety Authority to serve as the main reference, consolidating authorities within it, amidst the widespread corruption.

He explained that when selling a product, it should be clearly labeled whether it is an original product or a processed food item. The latter means that it is made from components that are not necessarily the same as the original and is not manufactured in the same way, lacking the nutritional value of the natural product.

He clarified that adulterated oils found in some food products have a negative impact on health, particularly in the long term for children.