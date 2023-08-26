Dr. Mohammad Al-Abyad to LBCI: Some Lebanese laboratories provide inaccurate results on compliance of goods with health standards

Lebanon News
2023-08-26 | 05:17
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Dr. Mohammad Al-Abyad to LBCI: Some Lebanese laboratories provide inaccurate results on compliance of goods with health standards
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Dr. Mohammad Al-Abyad to LBCI: Some Lebanese laboratories provide inaccurate results on compliance of goods with health standards

Dr. Mohammad Al-Abyad, Associate Professor and Director of Environmental, Agriculture, and Food Laboratories at the American University of Beirut, revealed that some Lebanese laboratories provide inaccurate results regarding the compliance of goods with health standards.

He emphasized during LBCI’s Nharkom Said TV show that the necessity of establishing a National Food Safety Authority to serve as the main reference, consolidating authorities within it, amidst the widespread corruption.

He explained that when selling a product, it should be clearly labeled whether it is an original product or a processed food item. The latter means that it is made from components that are not necessarily the same as the original and is not manufactured in the same way, lacking the nutritional value of the natural product.

He clarified that adulterated oils found in some food products have a negative impact on health, particularly in the long term for children.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Laboratories

Health

Dr. Hussein Hassan to LBCI: Carcinogenic pesticides affect respiratory, reproductive, and glandular systems
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-23

Action taken: Illegal agricultural chemicals pose health threats in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-17

Ministry of Health in Lebanon Continues Genetic Testing to Monitor COVID-19 Variants

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-18

Lebanon takes proactive measures against cholera: Health Minister chairs national committee meeting

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-06

Lebanon battles against cancer: Public Health Minister highlights alarming statistics

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:00

Dr. Hussein Hassan to LBCI: Carcinogenic pesticides affect respiratory, reproductive, and glandular systems

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:52

Abou Faour to LBCI: Carcinogenic Agricultural Pesticides Infiltrated the Country via Smuggling

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:39

Abou Haydar to LBCI: We will combat food waste

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:21

Media professionals unite for freedom: Rejecting intolerance, homophobia, and incitement

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-01

Jihad Azour gains momentum in parliamentary race: A clash of numbers and uncertainties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-31

Unyielding courage: General Aoun praises LAF on 78th Army Day

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:11

Navigating Uncertainty: Le Drian's Diplomatic Moves and Lebanon's Complex Path

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:39

Abou Haydar to LBCI: We will combat food waste

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:16

Israeli spying network arrested at Beirut Airport, says General Security chief

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:52

Monaco clears Najib Mikati and family members of money laundering allegations

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:21

Media professionals unite for freedom: Rejecting intolerance, homophobia, and incitement

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:39

Mansouri and Morgan Stanley's Managing Director Discuss Banking Relationship Enhancement

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:52

Tragic training flight: Lebanon pays tribute to pilots lost in helicopter crash

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:41

Lebanon's Strong Rejection: UNIFIL Mandate Debate Intensifies at the United Nations

LBCI
World News
11:20

Uzbekistan's President Appoints Daughter as Advisor in Newly Created Position

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:30

Revitalizing governance: Lebanese youth enrich public sector through UNDP collaboration

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More