European Observatory: It is time for the accusatory body in Beirut to issue its decision to arrest Riad Salameh

The European Observatory for Integrity in Lebanon stated that it is now time for the accusatory body in Beirut to issue its decision to arrest the former Banque du Liban (BDL) Governor, Riad Salameh, in the session scheduled to be held on August 29 at the Palace of Justice in Beirut.



The Observatory emphasized that Salameh is currently a fugitive from justice and that his political cover must be removed entirely, leading to his arrest.



The Observatory underlined that the offenses committed by Salameh against Lebanon should not go unpunished, and it urged the brave judges in the land of the cedars to play their role in ensuring justice for the Lebanese people.