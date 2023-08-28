European Observatory: It is time for the accusatory body in Beirut to issue its decision to arrest Riad Salameh

Lebanon News
2023-08-28 | 04:35
High views
European Observatory: It is time for the accusatory body in Beirut to issue its decision to arrest Riad Salameh
0min
European Observatory: It is time for the accusatory body in Beirut to issue its decision to arrest Riad Salameh

The European Observatory for Integrity in Lebanon stated that it is now time for the accusatory body in Beirut to issue its decision to arrest the former Banque du Liban (BDL) Governor, Riad Salameh, in the session scheduled to be held on August 29 at the Palace of Justice in Beirut.

The Observatory emphasized that Salameh is currently a fugitive from justice and that his political cover must be removed entirely, leading to his arrest.

The Observatory underlined that the offenses committed by Salameh against Lebanon should not go unpunished, and it urged the brave judges in the land of the cedars to play their role in ensuring justice for the Lebanese people.

MP Kanaan after the Finance and Budget meeting: Completing the forensic audit at the BDL is essential
MP Hankach to LBCI: There will be communication with some blocs that did not vote for Jihad Azour in the last electoral session
LBCI Previous

LBCI
World News
2023-08-27

Three dead in Florida shooting driven by ‘racial hatred’

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-08-11

Moroccan Navy intercepts more than 60 migrants south of the Kingdom

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-27

Tip-off Alert! Lebanon vs Canada in the FIBA Basketball World Cup. Tune in on LBCGroup.tv or LB2!

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-27

Final Score: Lebanon 73-128 Canada. Next match vs France on Tuesday, 29 August at 12:45 PM.

