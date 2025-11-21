Kremlin tells Zelensky to negotiate 'now' or lose more territory

The Kremlin on Friday warned Ukraine's leader Volodymyr Zelensky to enter negotiations "now" or lose more territory after the U.S. sent Kyiv a peace proposal heeding to many of Moscow's demands.



"The effective work of the Russian armed forces should convince Zelensky: it is better to negotiate and do it now rather than later," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.



"The space for the freedom of decision-making is shrinking for him as territories are lost during offensive actions by the Russian army," he added, while saying Moscow had not officially received the U.S. plan.







AFP