Lebanese Army arrests 38 Syrians in border security raids in Bekaa
Lebanon News
15-12-2025 | 13:19
Lebanese Army arrests 38 Syrians in border security raids in Bekaa
The Lebanese Army said it has arrested 38 Syrian nationals during security operations carried out in the Bekaa region and along the Lebanese-Syrian border as part of ongoing measures to curb illegal crossings and enhance stability.
In a statement, the military said units supported by patrols from military intelligence conducted raids on homes and camps housing Syrians. Thirty-six Syrians were detained in the Ghazze area of western Bekaa for entering and moving within Lebanese territory illegally.
Two additional Syrians were arrested in the Talya camp area near Baalbek after illegally crossing into Lebanon. The army said two rifles were seized in their possession.
The statement said the confiscated weapons were handed over to the relevant authorities and that investigations have begun under the supervision of the competent judiciary.
Lebanon News
