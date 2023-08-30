UNSC Meeting on UNIFIL Renewal Postponed to Thursday, Adding Urgency as Current Mandate Ends Same Day

For the second time, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has postponed a critical meeting originally scheduled to discuss the renewal of the mandate for the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL). Now rescheduled for Thursday at 10 a.m. New York time, the delay heightens concerns as UNIFIL's current mandate officially expires the same day, August 31.

Last year, Article 16 was amended to allow UNIFIL to act independently, without the need for prior Lebanese government authorization. A compromise phrase, "continue coordinating with the Government of Lebanon, as per the Status of Forces Agreement (SOFA)," was later added. However, countries including the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom have continued to express reservations, contributing to the postponement of the meeting.