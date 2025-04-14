Mounting Pressure: Israel’s Gaza war spurs military mutiny and calls for change

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Mariella Succar



Attention remains focused on the expanding fronts of Israel's ongoing war, as hostilities extend from Gaza to Lebanon, Syria, Iran, and Yemen.



Despite mounting internal and American pressure, Gaza—where the conflict first erupted—remains under intense Israeli bombardment.



Progress on the Israeli hostage deal appears to be a key factor in determining the trajectory of the Gaza front, amid reports of potential steps toward a comprehensive ceasefire.



Meanwhile, missile fire toward Israel continues from both Gaza and Yemen, keeping millions of Israelis near shelters and heightening public anxiety.



At the same time, concerns are growing among decision-makers in Israel’s military and political leadership over a rising wave of dissent. Thousands of reservists from combat and intelligence units have joined protests demanding an end to the Gaza war and the immediate return of Israeli hostages.



These protests come alongside mounting calls for the resignation of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and for the advancement of a post-war plan that would offer an alternative to Hamas rule in Gaza—a step seen as critical to ending the conflict.