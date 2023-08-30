News
US Senior Advisor Amos Hochstein and Lebanese Armed Forces Commander Discuss Security Partnership
Lebanon News
2023-08-30 | 15:16
High views
Share
Share
0
min
US Senior Advisor Amos Hochstein and Lebanese Armed Forces Commander Discuss Security Partnership
Senior advisor to US President Joe Biden, Amos Hochstein, recently held a working dinner with Joseph Aoun, the Commander of the Lebanese Armed Forces.
The US Embassy in Beirut confirmed the meeting via X, emphasizing both parties' commitment to enhancing the security partnership between the United States and Lebanon.
"The dedication of highly professional soldiers is critical to Lebanon's security and stability," the embassy's X statement read. "Committed to continue the US-Lebanon security partnership," it added.
Lebanon News
US
Senior
Advisor
Joe Biden
Amos Hochstein
Joseph Aoun
Lebanese Armed Forces
