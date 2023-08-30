US Senior Advisor Amos Hochstein and Lebanese Armed Forces Commander Discuss Security Partnership

Senior advisor to US President Joe Biden, Amos Hochstein, recently held a working dinner with Joseph Aoun, the Commander of the Lebanese Armed Forces.

The US Embassy in Beirut confirmed the meeting via X, emphasizing both parties' commitment to enhancing the security partnership between the United States and Lebanon.



"The dedication of highly professional soldiers is critical to Lebanon's security and stability," the embassy's X statement read. "Committed to continue the US-Lebanon security partnership," it added.