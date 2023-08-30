Lebanese Comedian Nour Hajjar Issues Apology Amid Controversy

Lebanon News
2023-08-30 | 15:33
High views
Lebanese Comedian Nour Hajjar Issues Apology Amid Controversy
2min
Lebanese Comedian Nour Hajjar Issues Apology Amid Controversy

Prominent Lebanese comedian Nour Hajjar has released a statement apologizing for any offense caused by a joke from a five-year-old performance, which recently resurfaced on social media.

In his statement, Hajjar expressed his unwavering respect for all religious beliefs and apologized to anyone hurt by the viral video clip. He clarified that the joke, originally presented on a Beirut stage, centered on a humorous, fictional conversation with his mother. Hajjar insisted he never intended any disrespect towards the Holy Quran, emphasizing that he never imagined that a joke from five years ago could be misinterpreted to the extent of receiving death threats against himself and his family.

Due to the threats, Hajjar was forced to temporarily leave his home and switch off his phone. Legal complications arose as he was not available to acknowledge a court summons, leading to his arrest for the alleged offense of "mocking religious rituals."

Hajjar emphasized his commitment to the law, pointing out that he remains under the jurisdiction of the judiciary and respects its decisions. He also expressed regret that his family was caught in this situation and hoped that the high Islamic authorities in Lebanon wouldn't condone the threats against them.

"The values of tolerance are fundamental to Islam," Hajjar said, urging religious leaders to remind believers of this central principle.

He concluded by reiterating his commitment to bringing joy to his country, which is often marred by tragedies. "It pains me to see my name associated with such anger and harm," he said, "when I have always sought to bring laughter and alleviate people's worries."

The controversy around the comedian escalated on Tuesday when he was arrested due to a lawsuit filed by Dar Al-Fatwa. However, he was released on bail the same evening upon an order from Judge Ghassan Oueidat of the Cassation Court. Hajjar’s attorney, Diala Chehade, indicated that the maximum detention period is 48 hours, which can be renewed once. She further confirmed that Hajjar had testified, clarifying the context of the joke and insisting that no religious contempt was intended.
 

