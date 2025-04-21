News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
19
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
North
19
o
South
19
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Crystal
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
19
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
North
19
o
South
19
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Spain declares three days of mourning for Pope Francis
World News
21-04-2025 | 06:50
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Spain declares three days of mourning for Pope Francis
Spain will observe three days of mourning to honor Pope Francis after the Argentine pontiff's death on Monday aged 88, Justice Minister Felix Bolanos said in a televised address.
"We regret the death of a good man and a great pope. Therefore, the government of Spain will declare three days of official mourning," Bolanos said, praising Francis' "reformist" 12-year papacy that "will leave a legacy for history."
AFP
World News
Spain
Mourning
Pope Francis
Death
Next
Pope to be laid in coffin at 1800 GMT: Vatican
King Charles says 'deeply saddened' by death of Pope Francis
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
09:26
Lebanon declares three days of mourning for late Pope Francis
Lebanon News
09:26
Lebanon declares three days of mourning for late Pope Francis
0
World News
08:37
Argentina to observe seven days mourning for Pope Francis: Presidency
World News
08:37
Argentina to observe seven days mourning for Pope Francis: Presidency
0
Lebanon News
11:06
Lebanon lowers flag at Baabda Palace in mourning for Pope Francis
Lebanon News
11:06
Lebanon lowers flag at Baabda Palace in mourning for Pope Francis
0
World News
2025-03-31
Pope Francis paves way for canonization of Archbishop Ignatius Maloyan, martyred during the Armenian genocide
World News
2025-03-31
Pope Francis paves way for canonization of Archbishop Ignatius Maloyan, martyred during the Armenian genocide
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
A papacy of change: The legacy of Pope Francis
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
A papacy of change: The legacy of Pope Francis
0
World News
11:17
Trump orders US flags lowered to half-staff for Pope Francis
World News
11:17
Trump orders US flags lowered to half-staff for Pope Francis
0
World News
10:24
Gaza's Christians 'heartbroken' for pope who phoned them nightly
World News
10:24
Gaza's Christians 'heartbroken' for pope who phoned them nightly
0
World News
10:18
Putin says will 'analyze' Zelensky's proposal to halt strikes on civilian infrastructure
World News
10:18
Putin says will 'analyze' Zelensky's proposal to halt strikes on civilian infrastructure
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
09:26
Lebanon declares three days of mourning for late Pope Francis
Lebanon News
09:26
Lebanon declares three days of mourning for late Pope Francis
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-20
Maronite Patriarch undergoes surgery after Easter Mass fall
Lebanon News
2025-04-20
Maronite Patriarch undergoes surgery after Easter Mass fall
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-16
Walid Jumblatt says future confrontation with Israel 'must be political, not military'
Lebanon News
2025-02-16
Walid Jumblatt says future confrontation with Israel 'must be political, not military'
0
Lebanon News
11:06
Lebanon lowers flag at Baabda Palace in mourning for Pope Francis
Lebanon News
11:06
Lebanon lowers flag at Baabda Palace in mourning for Pope Francis
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
World News
03:56
Vatican: Pope Francis dies
World News
03:56
Vatican: Pope Francis dies
2
Lebanon News
09:26
Lebanon declares three days of mourning for late Pope Francis
Lebanon News
09:26
Lebanon declares three days of mourning for late Pope Francis
3
Lebanon News
03:15
Lebanon's President Aoun visits Patriarch al-Rahi following hip surgery
Lebanon News
03:15
Lebanon's President Aoun visits Patriarch al-Rahi following hip surgery
4
Lebanon News
13:43
Israeli army says struck 'Hezbollah targets' in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
13:43
Israeli army says struck 'Hezbollah targets' in South Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
05:25
Lebanon's President Aoun mourns Pope Francis: "A loss for all humanity"
Lebanon News
05:25
Lebanon's President Aoun mourns Pope Francis: "A loss for all humanity"
6
Lebanon News
05:17
Speaker Berri follows up on recent Israeli attacks in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:17
Speaker Berri follows up on recent Israeli attacks in South Lebanon
7
World News
05:08
Mass for pope to be held Wednesday in Church of Holy Sepulchre: Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem
World News
05:08
Mass for pope to be held Wednesday in Church of Holy Sepulchre: Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem
8
World News
04:41
Iran offers condolences after death of Pope Francis
World News
04:41
Iran offers condolences after death of Pope Francis
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More