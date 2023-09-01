MP Inaya Ezzeddine to LBCI: The Army Commander's candidacy is seriously proposed in the elections

Lebanon News
2023-09-01 | 04:40
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
MP Inaya Ezzeddine to LBCI: The Army Commander&#39;s candidacy is seriously proposed in the elections
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
MP Inaya Ezzeddine to LBCI: The Army Commander's candidacy is seriously proposed in the elections

MP Inaya Ezzeddine affirmed that "the Army Commander's candidacy is seriously proposed in the elections. Our relationship with the Army is very good, but everything must be subject to dialogue based on specifications, and we should go to the Parliament."

On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Ezzeddine wondered, "What would we lose if we resort to dialogue? Would we lose more than what we have already lost?" She emphasized that "this approach of everyone standing separately or confronting each other has not led us anywhere."

In a separate context, Ezzeddine revealed that "in the Women and Children's Committee, we developed a work strategy for the first time, titled 'Protection and Empowerment.' Additionally, a proposal to criminalize sexual harassment, which I submitted in 2019, was approved."

Lebanon News

MP

Inaya Ezzeddine

LBCI

Army

Commander

Candidacy

Serious

Proposed

Elections

Nasrallah meets Iranian Foreign Minister to address the latest political developments
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-13

MP Fadi Karam to LBCI: The 'People-Army-Resistance' logic has crumbled

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-03

Fatah's top military commander to LBCI: Clashes in Ain el-Helweh camp have almost ended

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-03

MP Atallah to LBCI: There is no way out of the crisis except through serious dialogue

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-14

Michel Daher to LBCI: Regrets current spectacle, confirms support for Jihad Azour, views Army Commander as true candidate

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:56

Nasrallah meets Iranian Foreign Minister to address the latest political developments

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:35

US commitment to Lebanon's economic growth: Amos Hochstein's visit concludes

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:19

Fuel prices on the rise again

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:43

Nabih Berri's presidential proposal about open sessions sparks debate and speculation among parties

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:43

Nabih Berri's presidential proposal about open sessions sparks debate and speculation among parties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-14

Michel Daher to LBCI: Regrets current spectacle, confirms support for Jihad Azour, views Army Commander as true candidate

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-30

Lebanon agrees to raise minimum wage in private sector to LBP 9 million

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:56

Circular 158's impact: Foreign asset decline revealed by BDL

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
07:49

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Sports News
07:49

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
07:18

Lebanon scores its first win in the 2023 FIBA World Cup, defeating Côte d'Ivoire 94-84!

LBCI
Sports News
06:25

Half-time: Lebanon is on fire, leading Côte d'Ivoire 55-41! Don't miss the thrilling second half on LBCGroup.tv or LB2!

LBCI
Sports News
07:04

Q3 Update: Lebanon maintains lead over Côte d'Ivoire 73-66! Final quarter ahead. Tune in on LBCGroup.tv or LB2.

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:24

Beyond Sayrafa, unveiling the new Bloomberg trading platform: Implications for exchange rate and economy

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:56

Circular 158's impact: Foreign asset decline revealed by BDL

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:43

Iran's Foreign Minister arrives for official visit, expresses confidence in Lebanon's political future

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:05

'Brushstrokes' of diplomacy: Art, culture, and politics merge in US-Lebanon relations

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More