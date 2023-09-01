News
MP Inaya Ezzeddine to LBCI: The Army Commander's candidacy is seriously proposed in the elections
Lebanon News
2023-09-01 | 04:40
MP Inaya Ezzeddine to LBCI: The Army Commander's candidacy is seriously proposed in the elections
MP Inaya Ezzeddine affirmed that "the Army Commander's candidacy is seriously proposed in the elections. Our relationship with the Army is very good, but everything must be subject to dialogue based on specifications, and we should go to the Parliament."
On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Ezzeddine wondered, "What would we lose if we resort to dialogue? Would we lose more than what we have already lost?" She emphasized that "this approach of everyone standing separately or confronting each other has not led us anywhere."
In a separate context, Ezzeddine revealed that "in the Women and Children's Committee, we developed a work strategy for the first time, titled 'Protection and Empowerment.' Additionally, a proposal to criminalize sexual harassment, which I submitted in 2019, was approved."
