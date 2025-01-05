Erdogan expects support from Syria in Turkey's battle with PKK

Middle East News
2025-01-05 | 11:23
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Erdogan expects support from Syria in Turkey&#39;s battle with PKK
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Erdogan expects support from Syria in Turkey's battle with PKK

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday that Syria's new leadership is determined to root out separatists there, as Ankara said its military had "neutralized" 32 members of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party, or PKK, in the country.

A rebellion by groups close to Turkey ousted Syrian president Bashar Al-Assad last month. Since then, Turkey-backed Syrian forces have occasionally clashed in the north with U.S-backed Kurdish forces that Ankara deems terrorists.

"With the revolution in Syria... the hopes of the separatist terrorist organization hit a wall," Erdogan told his party's provincial congress in Trabzon.

"The new administration in Syria is showing an extremely determined stance in preserving the country's territorial integrity and unitary structure," he said.

"The end of the terrorist organization is near. There is no option left other than to surrender their weapons, abandon terrorism, and dissolve the organization. They will face Turkey's iron fist," Erdogan added.


Reuters
 

Middle East News

Erdogan

Support

Syria

Turkey

Battle

PKK

LBCI Next
Hamas armed wing releases video of Gaza hostage
Syria's historic Jewish community fades as ancient synagogue lies in ruins
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-20

Erdogan says Turkey will support Syria's reconstruction

LBCI
Middle East News
09:51

Turkey says it 'neutralized' 32 outlawed PKK members in Syria

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-23

Violating Syria's territorial integrity is 'red line' for Turkey: Erdogan says

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-18

Lebanon, Turkey vow to support Syria's recovery and reconstruction efforts

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:13

Post-Assad economy: Syria's currency stabilizes as challenges persist

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

South Lebanon updates: Lebanese Army faces hurdles as Israel stalls withdrawal amid buffer zone talks

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:53

Lebanon's ceasefire at risk: Israel signals delay in withdrawal from Lebanon due to Hezbollah activity

LBCI
Middle East News
11:04

Syrian caretaker government to hike public sector salaries by 400% next month

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-03

Major General Jeffers visits Khiam, commends Lebanese army's role in securing border region

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-09-26

Blinken tells Israel escalation will complicate civilian return

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-31

General amnesty proposal: A path to prison reform or a gateway for criminal release?

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-31

Israeli airstrikes target civil defense and Islamic Health Organization in Tyre (Video)

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24

Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-21

Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-20

A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-16

LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-13

LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-12

Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:44

Hezbollah's Wafiq Safa confirms 'no veto on army commander'

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:22

UNIFIL denounces Israeli army violations at Lebanon-Israel withdrawal line: Statement

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:02

Israel says Hezbollah not meeting ceasefire terms

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:07

Blasts from Israeli demolitions reach Tyre amid border operations

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:12

Prince Yazid bin Farhan engages with Lebanese leaders in key meetings: LBCI

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

South Lebanon updates: Lebanese Army faces hurdles as Israel stalls withdrawal amid buffer zone talks

LBCI
Middle East News
03:51

Syria foreign minister arrives on first visit to Qatar: AFP

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:53

Lebanon's ceasefire at risk: Israel signals delay in withdrawal from Lebanon due to Hezbollah activity

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More