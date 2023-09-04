News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Lost Time
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
LBCI responds to recent statements by the Culture Minister
Lebanon News
2023-09-04 | 12:59
High views
Share
Share
1
min
LBCI responds to recent statements by the Culture Minister
The statement from the Lebanese Broadcasting Corporation International reads as follows:
"We support the principle of separating religion from the state. Religious authorities have no role in worldly matters. This is well understood by the former judge, who rules based only on laws and texts established by the Lebanese state.
Additionally, the authority of a minister in the Lebanese state is derived from Lebanese laws in effect, and it is assumed that if a minister wishes to change the laws, they should do so through the Parliament and not through any other council, religious or otherwise.
We remind the minister of the responsibilities outlined in the law establishing the Ministry of Culture, which are much broader than the issues he mentioned in his statement, and which fundamentally aim to make Lebanon a global cultural platform that the United Nations can be proud of.
We are completely removed from 'fire' and its derivatives, and we believe in dialogue and acceptance of the other in nation-building.
May this response be sufficient to correct outdated, uncultured notions that may have formed in the minister's mind."
Lebanon News
LBCI
Respond
Recent
Statements
Minister
Culture
Next
Tehran's moves and Riyadh's red lines: Lebanon's presidential challenge
French role in Lebanese politics: Challenges and perspectives
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:18
Response vs. Reality: LBCI reminds Culture Minister Mourtada of his actual responsibilities
News Bulletin Reports
12:18
Response vs. Reality: LBCI reminds Culture Minister Mourtada of his actual responsibilities
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-16
Culture Minister responds to Borell's stance on Syrian refugees and relations with Syria
Lebanon News
2023-06-16
Culture Minister responds to Borell's stance on Syrian refugees and relations with Syria
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-03
Culture Minister Mohammad Mourtada: Steering Lebanon Away from its Once-Progressive Cultural Identity
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-03
Culture Minister Mohammad Mourtada: Steering Lebanon Away from its Once-Progressive Cultural Identity
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-25
Tourism Minister to LBCI: Lebanon is a tourist destination 'not to be underestimated' in the region
Lebanon News
2023-08-25
Tourism Minister to LBCI: Lebanon is a tourist destination 'not to be underestimated' in the region
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
Closed centers: RTA grapples with financial difficulties as state loses billions
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
Closed centers: RTA grapples with financial difficulties as state loses billions
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Ongoing debate: Finance and Budget Committee stalls on financial reform legislation
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Ongoing debate: Finance and Budget Committee stalls on financial reform legislation
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:29
Arab Banks Union's annual conference in Riyadh: Acting BDL Governor addresses economic challenges
News Bulletin Reports
12:29
Arab Banks Union's annual conference in Riyadh: Acting BDL Governor addresses economic challenges
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:18
Response vs. Reality: LBCI reminds Culture Minister Mourtada of his actual responsibilities
News Bulletin Reports
12:18
Response vs. Reality: LBCI reminds Culture Minister Mourtada of his actual responsibilities
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-18
Energy Ministry says no sustainability in implementing electricity plan without importing fuel
Lebanon News
2023-08-18
Energy Ministry says no sustainability in implementing electricity plan without importing fuel
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:29
Arab Banks Union's annual conference in Riyadh: Acting BDL Governor addresses economic challenges
News Bulletin Reports
12:29
Arab Banks Union's annual conference in Riyadh: Acting BDL Governor addresses economic challenges
0
Middle East News
07:51
UAE establishes a body to regulate "commercial games" in preparation for possible licensing of casinos
Middle East News
07:51
UAE establishes a body to regulate "commercial games" in preparation for possible licensing of casinos
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-25
Tip-off Alert! Lebanon vs Latvia in the FIBA Basketball World Cup at 12:10 PM. Tune in on LBCGroup.tv or LB2!
Lebanon News
2023-08-25
Tip-off Alert! Lebanon vs Latvia in the FIBA Basketball World Cup at 12:10 PM. Tune in on LBCGroup.tv or LB2!
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
06:55
Acting BDL Governor says returning depositors' funds is feasible, stresses no state financing in LBP or USD
Lebanon Economy
06:55
Acting BDL Governor says returning depositors' funds is feasible, stresses no state financing in LBP or USD
2
News Bulletin Reports
11:00
Human trafficking: Illegal migration wave poses challenges on Northern Lebanese borders
News Bulletin Reports
11:00
Human trafficking: Illegal migration wave poses challenges on Northern Lebanese borders
3
News Bulletin Reports
10:30
BDL's Acting Governor's announcement: Implications of suspending 'Central Bank's tap' in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
10:30
BDL's Acting Governor's announcement: Implications of suspending 'Central Bank's tap' in Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
10:12
Energy and Water Ministry terminates purchase contract for a gas oil shipment
Lebanon News
10:12
Energy and Water Ministry terminates purchase contract for a gas oil shipment
5
Sports News
03:24
Lebanon's karting 'sensation' Stephanie Hobeika finishes in Top 10 in France
Sports News
03:24
Lebanon's karting 'sensation' Stephanie Hobeika finishes in Top 10 in France
6
Press Highlights
02:14
Tehran's moves and Riyadh's red lines: Lebanon's presidential challenge
Press Highlights
02:14
Tehran's moves and Riyadh's red lines: Lebanon's presidential challenge
7
Lebanon News
08:07
Sami Gemayel: Any plan for refugees to return to Syria is currently difficult due to Hezbollah's control over institutions
Lebanon News
08:07
Sami Gemayel: Any plan for refugees to return to Syria is currently difficult due to Hezbollah's control over institutions
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Ongoing debate: Finance and Budget Committee stalls on financial reform legislation
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Ongoing debate: Finance and Budget Committee stalls on financial reform legislation
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More