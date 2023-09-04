LBCI responds to recent statements by the Culture Minister

The statement from the Lebanese Broadcasting Corporation International reads as follows:



"We support the principle of separating religion from the state. Religious authorities have no role in worldly matters. This is well understood by the former judge, who rules based only on laws and texts established by the Lebanese state.



Additionally, the authority of a minister in the Lebanese state is derived from Lebanese laws in effect, and it is assumed that if a minister wishes to change the laws, they should do so through the Parliament and not through any other council, religious or otherwise.



We remind the minister of the responsibilities outlined in the law establishing the Ministry of Culture, which are much broader than the issues he mentioned in his statement, and which fundamentally aim to make Lebanon a global cultural platform that the United Nations can be proud of.



We are completely removed from 'fire' and its derivatives, and we believe in dialogue and acceptance of the other in nation-building.



May this response be sufficient to correct outdated, uncultured notions that may have formed in the minister's mind."