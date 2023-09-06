New EU Ambassador Sandra De Waele commits to strengthening Lebanon ties amidst crisis

Officially your new @EUinLebanon Ambassador.
Thank you for the warm welcome, I look forward to working together and continue building the historic relations between Europe and Lebanon.
— Sandra De Waele (@EUAmbLebanon) September 6, 2023
