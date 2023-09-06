New EU Ambassador Sandra De Waele commits to strengthening Lebanon ties amidst crisis

Lebanon News
2023-09-06 | 07:58
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
New EU Ambassador Sandra De Waele commits to strengthening Lebanon ties amidst crisis
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
New EU Ambassador Sandra De Waele commits to strengthening Lebanon ties amidst crisis

Sandra De Waele has officially assumed her role as the newly designated Ambassador of the European Union to Lebanon this week, replacing Ralph Tarraf, the former EU Ambassador to Lebanon.

A statement by the Delegation of the European Union to Lebanon said that in her inaugural meetings, Ambassador De Waele engaged with key Lebanese figures, including Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants Abdallah Bou Habib, Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri, and Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati.

Ambassador De Waele took the opportunity to emphasize the European Union's enduring partnership with Lebanon. 

Amidst Lebanon's deteriorating socio-economic crisis backdrop, she reaffirmed the EU's unwavering commitment to the Lebanese people.

"I look forward to working closely with Lebanese authorities, civil society organizations, and the international community to place Lebanon on the path to recovery," she said.

De Waele underscored the European Union's continuous support for implementing vital structural reforms within Lebanon. She stressed that These reforms would be instrumental in establishing robust state institutions that are accountable to their citizens. 

She further noted that well-functioning institutions would significantly bolster EU-Lebanon relations.

With a distinguished career spanning over 25 years within the European Union, Ambassador De Waele brings a wealth of experience to her new post. Her tenure includes various assignments within EU Delegations and, most recently, at the headquarters of the External Action Service in Brussels.
 
 

Lebanon News

European Union

Lebanon

Ambassador

Sandra De Waele

Reforms

Abdallah Bou Habib

Nabih Berri

Najib Mikati

LBCI Next
Hottest year on record: 2023's wake-up call for climate action
Speaker Berri meets UNIFIL Commander
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-08

German Ambassador counters misinformation: No call for citizens to depart Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-07-27

Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon: Saudi Arabia remains steadfast in its support for Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-25

Berri holds a meeting with Le Drian and French Ambassador to Lebanon Anne Grillo

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-25

Building a stronger Lebanon: UN Coordinator affirms support for political reforms

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:19

A race against time: Will Syrian and Palestinian camps in Lebanon face blackouts?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:12

Hadchit's 'Valley of the Saints:' Preserving 400 years of sacred Christian history

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:09

Hottest year on record: 2023's wake-up call for climate action

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:12

Speaker Berri meets UNIFIL Commander

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:09

Hottest year on record: 2023's wake-up call for climate action

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-26

India’s food delivery giant Swiggy launches credit card

LBCI
World News
08:44

UK will declare Russia's Wagner a terrorist organization

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-08-07

Skyline raises $3.35M to clean skyscraper windows with robots

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
02:23

IMF delegation to arrive in Beirut next week for reforms assessment

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:01

Hezbollah's role in Lebanon's presidential stalemate: Insights and implications

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:58

New EU Ambassador Sandra De Waele commits to strengthening Lebanon ties amidst crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:01

Lebanon's Defense Minister discusses relations with France and India

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:19

A race against time: Will Syrian and Palestinian camps in Lebanon face blackouts?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:12

Hadchit's 'Valley of the Saints:' Preserving 400 years of sacred Christian history

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:54

Gemayel meets Bellamy, urges support against Hezbollah's 'grip' on Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:06

Egyptian cargo plane arrives at Beirut Airport carrying medical aid

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More