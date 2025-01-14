President Joseph Aoun discusses diplomatic relations, receives congratulations from world leaders

President Joseph Aoun met with French Ambassador Hervé Magro Tuesday afternoon at Baabda Palace to discuss preparations for French President Emmanuel Macron's scheduled visit to Lebanon on Friday. The two also reviewed topics of mutual interest to both nations.



Ambassador Magro extended congratulations to President Aoun during the meeting, emphasizing that Macron's visit highlights the depth of Lebanese-French relations and the French president's continued focus on Lebanon's situation.



Discussions also addressed the ongoing tensions in southern Lebanon, including Israeli aggressions and the role of the ceasefire monitoring committee.



The meeting was attended by the French Embassy's political advisor, Romain Calvary, and advisor Jean Aziz.



President Aoun also received Russian Ambassador to Lebanon Alexander Rudakov, who delivered a congratulatory message from Russian President Vladimir Putin. The letter affirmed Russia’s unwavering support for Lebanon’s sovereignty, unity, and internal stability while expressing hopes for continued strengthening of bilateral relations.



President Putin stated, "I look forward to your efforts as head of state contributing to the enhancement of the traditionally friendly Russian-Lebanese relations for the benefit of our peoples and to ensure security and stability in the Middle East."



President Joseph Aoun continued to receive congratulatory messages from Arab leaders following his election.



Kuwait’s Crown Prince, Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, sent his congratulations, expressing his hopes for Lebanon’s prosperity and stability under Aoun’s leadership.



"I wish Your Excellency every success in advancing the interests of the brotherly Lebanese nation, channeling its potential toward growth, progress, and stability," he wrote. Sheikh Mishal also praised the historical and distinguished ties between Kuwait and Lebanon, reaffirming his commitment to strengthening bilateral relations across various fields for the mutual benefit of both nations.



Tunisian President Kais Saied also congratulated Aoun, expressing readiness to enhance cooperation with Lebanon. He emphasized the deep-rooted ties between the two nations and their shared aspirations for progress.



"We are fully prepared to strengthen the bonds of brotherhood and develop cooperation with your brotherly country, with which we share a long-standing history and common ambitions for greater resilience, development, and growth," Saied stated in his message.