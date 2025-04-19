Russia’s Putin and Sultan of Oman to meet in Moscow

The Kremlin said that Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks on Tuesday in Moscow with the Sultan of Oman, Haitham bin Tariq al-Said.



The Kremlin said the two will discuss trade and economic ties between their countries and current issues on the international and regional agendas on Saturday.



The Omani state news agency also confirmed the meeting, as Muscat-mediated nuclear talks between Iran and the U.S. began on Saturday.



The state news agency said that the visit will tackle cooperation on regional and global issues without providing further details.



Reuters