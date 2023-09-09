News
PM Najib Mikati confirms safety of Lebanese citizens in Morocco following strong earthquake
Lebanon News
2023-09-09 | 03:33
PM Najib Mikati confirms safety of Lebanese citizens in Morocco following strong earthquake
Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, through a series of contacts with the Lebanese Embassy in Rabat, has been informed that all Lebanese in Morocco are safe following the "powerful" earthquake that shook regions in Morocco late Friday night.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Prime Minister
Najib Mikati
Lebanese
Embassy
Rabat
Morocco
Earthquake
