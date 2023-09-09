Lebanese Grand Mufti Rejects Proposal to Extend His Term Amid Controversy

Lebanon News
2023-09-09 | 05:29
High views
0min
Lebanese Grand Mufti Rejects Proposal to Extend His Term Amid Controversy

The media office at Dar Al-Fatwa announced on Saturday that the Grand Mufti of the Lebanese Republic, Sheikh Abdel-Latif Derian, categorically rejected the proposal to amend Article 6 of Decree No. 18/1955 during a session of Lebanon's Supreme Islamic Sharia Council which was raised outside the agenda.

This proposal aimed to extend his term once until he reaches the age of seventy-six. He appreciated the initiative of some members of the Council who saw fit to extend his term as the Grand Mufti of the Republic.

Lebanon News

Mufti

Derain

Lebanon

