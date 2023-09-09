Lebanese Army Takes Action to Halt Renewed Clashes in Ain al-Helweh Refugee Camp

In response to the renewed armed clashes inside the Ain al-Helweh refugee camp in Sidon, the Lebanese Army Command has indicated that it is taking appropriate measures and engaging in necessary communications to halt these clashes, which endanger the lives of innocent civilians.



The Army Command has called on all relevant parties within the camp to cease fire, in the interest of their own sons and their cause, and to protect the lives of residents in adjacent areas.



Furthermore, the Army Command has urged all citizens to exercise caution and vigilance in the areas surrounding the camp, to avoid approaching conflict zones, and to adhere to the measures taken by the military units deployed in the area to ensure their safety.