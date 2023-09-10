Raed Khoury to LBCI: Urgent reforms needed to restore Lebanon's economy

Lebanon Economy
2023-09-10 | 04:14
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Raed Khoury to LBCI: Urgent reforms needed to restore Lebanon&#39;s economy
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
1min
Raed Khoury to LBCI: Urgent reforms needed to restore Lebanon's economy

Former Minister Raed Khoury considered that the political class's reliance on the central bank has led to stagnation and dependence on itself, especially since the bank's function is not to finance it, and there is a complete deficit in the state.

Khoury explained in an interview on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show: "The budget size has become smaller, and only tax collection can be improved to cover its expenses, saying: "We have been patching things up," we must identify the sectors that need privatization to relieve the state's burden."

He also pointed out that the central bank accounts for 90 percent of the depositors' money in the central bank. As for capital controls, he considered it essential at the beginning of the crisis, but today, it must be approved along with three laws related to financial discipline, the budget, and bank restructuring.

He added: "Every day of delay in reforms, we need ten days to compensate for it. So, how about if we talk about four years?"

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon News

Lebanon Economy

Lebanon

Reform

Lebanese

MP Daher explains difference between Sayrafa and Bloomberg platforms
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-07

Lebanon's cash economy: Challenges and efforts to reform

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-31

Legal decay in Lebanon: Lebanese Judges Association denounces systemic interference

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-29

LBCI Exclusively Receives Final Draft for UNIFIL's Renewed Mandate in Lebanon, Featuring Key Changes Requested by Lebanese Government

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-17

Red Cross transfers body of 74-year-old Lebanese man from occupied Palestine to Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-09-08

MP Daher explains difference between Sayrafa and Bloomberg platforms

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-07

Lebanon's cash economy: Challenges and efforts to reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-09-07

Two scheduled Cabinet sessions on Monday to discuss the illegal entry of Syrian refugees and the 2024 Budget

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-07

New trading platform: Lebanon introduces Bloomberg platform to regulate dollar transactions

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-28

Thirty-two teams qualify for the 2023 Basketball World Cup

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Tip-off Alert! Lebanon vs Côte d'Ivoire in the FIBA Basketball World Cup. Tune in on LBCGroup.tv or LB2!

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-09

India Hosts G20 Summit: African Union Joins, Infrastructure and Climate Take Center Stage

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:07

Ain al-Hilweh refugee camp in Sidon becomes a battlefield with one wounded

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:44

Jumblatt Urges International Support for Lebanese Elections and Hopes for Successful Dialogue

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:38

Qatar's diplomatic role in Lebanon: Navigating the presidential stalemate

LBCI
Middle East News
11:10

Lebanese Embassy in Morocco Plans Blood Donation Campaign in Collaboration with Moroccan Health Ministry

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:14

Raed Khoury to LBCI: Urgent reforms needed to restore Lebanon's economy

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:28

Patriarch al-Rahi calls for presidential election and Taif Agreement implementation

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:58

Minister Hamie: Dialogue is the only gateway to electing a President

LBCI
World News
10:06

Former British Soldier Who Escaped London Prison Arrested After Nationwide Manhunt

LBCI
World News
09:55

The United Nations and Iran Call for Enhanced Cooperation to Combat Sandstorms

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More